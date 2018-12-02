This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 December, 2018
'Embarrassed' NFL star Hunt apologises for February altercation with woman

The Kansas City Chiefs released Kareem Hunt after a video emerged of an apparent altercation with a woman and he has now apologised.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 5:55 PM
36 minutes ago 746 Views 2 Comments
Kareem Hunt

KAREEM HUNT HAS publicly apologised following the release of a video that appeared to show him in a physical altercation with a woman.

The running back was fired by the Kansas City Chiefs after TMZ released footage of an incident in which Hunt appeared to shove a woman several times before kicking her on the ground.

Appearing on ESPN on Sunday to discuss the incident and his release, Hunt said he was sorry and “extremely embarrassed”.

“Honestly, I just want to let the world know how sorry I am for my actions,” Hunt said. ”It’s been a tough time for me. I’m extremely embarrassed because of that video.”

Of the February incident in Cleveland, he added: “It was a long night and, to be exact, it doesn’t really matter what happened. I was in the wrong.

I could have taken responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to de-escalate the whole situation. [There were] definitely some things that were said and did that I did not like and that’s not an excuse.

“That person in that video did not deserve that. I didn’t mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. It’s really tough because I feel like I let a lot of people down. And I just really want to apologise to everybody, the Chiefs organisation, my family and close friends.”

Hunt, who was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List, added that he was never questioned by the NFL but said he plans to ”take action” by seeking counselling with the hope that he can one day play in the league again.

“I’m going to get treatment,” Hunt said. “I’m going to just make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

The Chiefs said in a statement on Friday that the NFL had initiated investigations with law enforcement earlier this year.

- Omni

SpongeBob SquarePants, the end of an error, and your NFL week 13 preview

The42 Team

