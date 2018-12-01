This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
NFL star Kareem Hunt fired as video shows alleged assault on woman

Kansas City Chiefs say running back hid details about February incident from them.

By AFP Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 11:32 AM
1 hour ago 2,453 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4370565
Hunt: video was released on Friday.
Image: Kelvin Kuo
Image: Kelvin Kuo

THE KANSAS CITY Chiefs released star running back Kareem Hunt on Friday after a video surfaced that appears to show him shoving and kicking a woman.

A video of the February incident at a Cleveland hotel was released by the website TMZ.

NFL bosses also placed Hunt on the Commissioner Exempt list — meaning he cannot practice or play. 

Shortly afterwards, the Chiefs said they decided to release Hunt, who was the league’s rushing leader last season, in part because he hid details from them about the incident.

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt,” a team spokesman said in a statement.

“At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. 

“The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

No one was arrested and Hunt was never charged by police at the time of the incident, but the league’s disciplinary officials acted swiftly after the video was released.

“The NFL has placed Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs on the Commissioner Exempt list, and as a result, he may not practice, play or attend games,” the NFL said in a statement. 

“The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today.”

Hunt was sent home from the Chiefs’ practice facility soon after the video came out.
Cleveland.com, citing a police report, said at the time that police were called to the building where Abigail Ottinger, 19, accused Hunt, whom she had met that evening, of assaulting her, while another woman who was with Hunt’s group said Ottinger attacked her.

The video published by TMZ appears to be security footage from the hallway of the building. On it, a man identified as Hunt can be seen exchanging words with a woman, shoving her with one hand before she returns and takes a swipe at his face.

Several people intervene and the situation appears to have calmed when Hunt collides with the woman and another man, knocking both over and then kicking the woman. 

Domestic violence has been an issue in the NFL in recent years. In 2014, video showed Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice knocking out his then-fiancee in a hotel elevator.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who suspended Rice for two games over the incident before the video went public came in for heavy criticism over the light punishment and Rice was then suspended indefinitely by the league.

Rice won an appeal, but was released by the Ravens and never returned to the league.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games after the league investigated allegations that he assaulted ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson, even though Elliott was never arrested or charged.

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers axed linebacker Reuben Foster after the 24-year-old was arrested for allegedly slapping a woman and shoving her at the 49ers hotel in Tampa ahead of their game against the Buccaneers.

© AFP 2018

