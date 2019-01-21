This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wallaby Hunt handed rugby lifeline after drug scandal

The 32-year-old has been given a one-year deal by Super Rugby outfit the Waratahs.

By AFP Monday 21 Jan 2019, 8:53 AM
37 minutes ago 1,428 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4450756
Hunt has six Australia caps.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Hunt has six Australia caps.
Hunt has six Australia caps.
Image: AAP/PA Images

WALLABY KARMICHAEL HUNT has been given a chance to revive a rugby career overshadowed by a drug scandal, signing a one-year contract with the NSW Waratahs.

Hunt, a former rugby league international who made his Wallabies debut in 2017, was stood down from all contractual obligations later that year over drug charges.

The Queensland Reds star was fined Aus $10,000 and placed on a targeted testing programme in March after a court case.

The 32-year-old commenced pre-season training with the Sydney-based Super Rugby side on Monday after the swap with Tahs utility Bryce Hegarty, who will move to the Reds.

“We acknowledge the off-field issues that Karmichael has faced in the past and today’s decision is one that as a team and a business, we have not taken lightly,” Tahs head coach Daryl Gibson said in a statement.

“Karmichael has been very open and genuine with us about his off-field issues and his desire to turn things around, not only professionally but personally.”

Hunt is expected to fill the gap left by playmakers Bernard Foley and Kurtley Beale, who will be rested through the Super Rugby season to keep them fresh and injury-free for the World Cup in Japan from September.

Hunt said he was grateful for the second chance, and had used his time away from the sport last year to ‘recuperate physically and mentally’.

© AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    Cullen's Leinster look towards 'tricky' Ulster side with many familiar faces
    CHELSEA
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    Jose Mourinho admits he once hid in laundry to skirt ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Manchester United star Pogba ‘was clever’ in penalty incident, says Brighton defender
    Manchester United star Pogba ‘was clever’ in penalty incident, says Brighton defender
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    Tottenham snatch last-gasp victory after Harry Kane's replacement scores own goal
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'People say life goes on, but tomorrow I think it should stop for a day': Busby, Fergie and United's mid-90s heyday
    'People say life goes on, but tomorrow I think it should stop for a day': Busby, Fergie and United's mid-90s heyday
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Key PSG midfielder 'seriously injured' ahead of Man United clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie