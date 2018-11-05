This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I saw it all happen' - Helicopter tragedy will haunt Schmeichel forever

The Leicester City goalkeeper waved owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the other passengers off moments before the fatal crash.

By AFP Monday 5 Nov 2018, 3:40 PM
46 minutes ago 1,379 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4323682
Schmeichel wears a t-shirt remembering former Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Saturday.
Image: Nigel French
Schmeichel wears a t-shirt remembering former Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Saturday.
Schmeichel wears a t-shirt remembering former Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Saturday.
Image: Nigel French

LEICESTER CITY GOALKEEPER Kasper Schmeichel says the helicopter crash that killed the club’s revered Thai owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha will haunt him forever after he witnessed the tragedy.

The 32-year-old Danish international — speaking after Leicester had beaten Cardiff on Saturday in their first match since the crash, which also killed four others — waved the helicopter off following the 1-1 draw with West Ham on 27 October.

Moments later it came down, with Schmeichel reported to have been stopped by police as he ran towards the burning wreckage.

“I was on the pitch and I waved him off,” said Schmeichel, before he flew with team-mates and coaching staff to Bangkok to attend Vichai’s funeral.

“I saw it all happen. It is something that will stay with me, unfortunately. It’s not a nice memory but I’ve had all the support that I need.

The club has been great and everybody has received the support that they needed.”

Schmeichel joined Leicester in 2011, a year after Vichai bought the club, and was a pivotal figure in their fairytale Premier League title win in 2016.

He admitted to shaking as he warmed up in Cardiff before the game on Saturday.

Cardiff City v Leicester City - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Schmeichel with team-mates and members of the coaching staff after their win over Cardiff. Source: Nigel French

The goalkeeper, who had the Thai national flag on his gloves, then joined his team-mates and backroom staff around the centre circle to pay tribute to Vichai and the other victims.

“It was tough,” said Schmeichel, who had grief counselling during the week. “But we wanted to do it for the chairman and his family.

“We wanted to be together about this, because we’ve all lost what feels like a family member.

“Wes [Morgan] said a bit, I said a bit. People had a lot to say because he meant so much to so many people. Everyone wanted to chip in.

“He brought everybody here and none of this — the memories, this family he’s built, the culture he’s instilled — would be here without him.”

Schmeichel, who faces another emotion-packed game this Saturday when Leicester play their first home match since the tragedy against Burnley, said Vichai transcended the traditional image of a Premier League club owner.

“When he took over this club it was in a pretty precarious situation, and to build what he has is quite amazing,” he said.

It’s one thing building a team and a club that can perform on the pitch but we’re more proud of the family that he’s created and the feeling he’s instilled in everybody being welcome.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what kind of position you have at the club. Whether it be player, staff, stadium staff, security — whatever it may be — everyone is equal and part of the family.”

© AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    ITALY
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    FOOTBALL
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    14-year-old striker produces deft finish in Paraguay's biggest derby
    Irish keeper called up to Liverpool squad for Belgrade trip but Shaqiri left out to avoid 'distractions'
    IRELAND
    US-born Le Havre goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad
    US-born Le Havre goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie