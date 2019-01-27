This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish captain McCabe on target as Arsenal keep pace with league leaders Manchester City

The WSL title race is going to the wire.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 9:31 PM
1 hour ago 874 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4462519
Irish captain Katie McCabe in action against Reading's Rachel Furness earlier today.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Irish captain Katie McCabe in action against Reading's Rachel Furness earlier today.
Irish captain Katie McCabe in action against Reading's Rachel Furness earlier today.
Image: EMPICS Sport

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe was among the goalscorers as Arsenal kept pace with Manchester City at the top of the Women’s Super League. 

McCabe scored the third of Arsenal’s goals in a 3-0 win away to Reading, a curled, 20-yard screamer. The goal garnished a straight-forward win for Arsenal, having led through Vivianne Miedema’s second-minute goal. It was Miedema’s 16th goal of the season, making her the highest-scoring player in a WSL season ever with seven games yet to play. 

Although head coach Joe Montemurro was absent with illness, Arsenal were comfortable and scored a second through Kim Little nine minutes from time before McCabe made sure of victory at the death. 

The result put Arsenal top of the league temporarily, but they were nudged back down to second hours later as Manchester City strolled to a 3-0 win against Brighton. City remain unbeaten domestically, but four draws means they are just a single point clear of Arsenal. 

Incredibly, both sides will face each other on the final day of the season on Sunday, 12 March. 

City, meanwhile, will soon be boosted by the return of Irish international Megan Campbell from injury. Campbell hasn’t played since 2017 because of a serious knee injury, but has returned to training and is in contention to face Watford in the FA Cup next weekend. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    HURLING
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    Callanan hits 2-7 in league success for Tipperary over 14-man Clare in Thurles
    CBC Cork qualify for first Harty Cup final in 101 years after win over Thurles
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Croatian World Cup star benched amid Arsenal speculation
    Croatian World Cup star benched amid Arsenal speculation
    Another FA Cup surprise as Crystal Palace dump out Tottenham
    'I nearly quit football,' reveals Chelsea's new signing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie