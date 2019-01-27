Irish captain McCabe on target as Arsenal keep pace with league leaders Manchester City

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe was among the goalscorers as Arsenal kept pace with Manchester City at the top of the Women’s Super League.

McCabe scored the third of Arsenal’s goals in a 3-0 win away to Reading, a curled, 20-yard screamer. The goal garnished a straight-forward win for Arsenal, having led through Vivianne Miedema’s second-minute goal. It was Miedema’s 16th goal of the season, making her the highest-scoring player in a WSL season ever with seven games yet to play.

Although head coach Joe Montemurro was absent with illness, Arsenal were comfortable and scored a second through Kim Little nine minutes from time before McCabe made sure of victory at the death.

The result put Arsenal top of the league temporarily, but they were nudged back down to second hours later as Manchester City strolled to a 3-0 win against Brighton. City remain unbeaten domestically, but four draws means they are just a single point clear of Arsenal.

Incredibly, both sides will face each other on the final day of the season on Sunday, 12 March.

City, meanwhile, will soon be boosted by the return of Irish international Megan Campbell from injury. Campbell hasn’t played since 2017 because of a serious knee injury, but has returned to training and is in contention to face Watford in the FA Cup next weekend.

