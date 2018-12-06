On the double! Ireland skipper bags brilliant brace as Arsenal rack up big win

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe was on the double last night as she helped her Arsenal side to a 5-0 victory over Charlton Athletic.

The Dubliner found the back of the net in either half as the Gunners ran out easy winners in the all-London Continental Tyres Cup clash.

23-year-old McCabe made it 2-0 with 29 minutes on the clock, captitalising on Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema’s opener. The same player assisted McCabe — a reversal from the first goal — and she made no mistake in firing home to double Arsenal’s lead.

In the 78th minute, she made it 5-0 to the home side and added to further strikes from Miedema and England international Beth Mead.

McCabe charged forward from defence and curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box to cap a stunning individual performance.

“It’s always important to get back to winning ways,” she said afterwards, as quoted by the Islington Gazette.

“Obviously, it didn’t go our way on Sunday which was very frustrating but it’s great to come back and then score some goals and get three points in the Conti Cup.

“We keep focusing on ourselves and our performances and working hard on the training pitch, so hopefully the results will keep coming.

AND IT'S FIVE 🔥@Katie_McCabe11 charges forward from defence and finds the back of the net from the edge of the box 🙌#WeAreTheArsenal



🔴 5-0 ⚪️ (78) pic.twitter.com/dfEaIawAQf — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 5, 2018

Fellow Ireland international Louise Quinn was also in action but was quieter in defence as she helped Joe Montemurro’s side to a clean sheet at Meadow Park.

