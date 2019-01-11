Ireland skipper nabs tasty assist for late winner as Arsenal progress to League Cup semi-final

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Katie McCabe produced an incredible assist as Arsenal rallied to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Continental Tyres League.

The Gunners hit two late goals to record a dramatic 2-1 victory over Birmingham on Wednesday, with the Dubliner playing a key role in the winner just before full-time.

A Lucy Quinn goal put Birmingham in front just after the hour-mark and they could have even been up by two goals at this stage had they converted a penalty earlier in the tie.

The Blues looked to be on their way to the last four of the competition, but Arsenal managed to find an equaliser in the 84th minute through Danielle Van de Donk.

With momentum now on their side, they pounced for the winning goal with time almost up and Ireland’s star player engineered the chance with a superb piece of skill.

McCabe arrowed a sublime pass from near the sideline that cut right through the Birmingham defence and fell beautifully in front of Vivianne Miedema in the box.

Miedema controlled the ball before rounding the keeper and applying the finish from a tight angle to secure the win and send Arsenal through to the last four.

Ireland defender Louise Quinn also lined out for Arsenal in that victory over Birmingham while McCabe captained the Republic of Ireland side who were unfortunate to miss out on a place at this year’s World Cup.

