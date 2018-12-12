This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plotting Katie Taylor's path towards the biggest women's fight of all time in 2019

Katie Taylor faces Eva Wahlstrom in a career-biggest test this Saturday, but provided she wins, the fights will only get bigger next year.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 2:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,234 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4390713
Eddie Hearn and Brian Peters are eyeing four huge showdowns for Katie Taylor next year.
Image: Matt Heasley/INPHO
Eddie Hearn and Brian Peters are eyeing four huge showdowns for Katie Taylor next year.
Eddie Hearn and Brian Peters are eyeing four huge showdowns for Katie Taylor next year.
Image: Matt Heasley/INPHO

EDDIE HEARN HAS put on record plans which would see 2019 become the defining year of Katie Taylor’s professional boxing career, with four major fights being targeted from March onwards.

Taylor faces former amateur rival Eva Wahlstrom in a career-biggest test to date this Saturday on the undercard of Canelo v Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Should she emerge victorious, the fights will only get bigger.

Matchroom Boxing chief Hearn, manager Brian Peters and Taylor herself have long planned to seal undisputed champion status within the lightweight division before taking on two potential women’s superfights with rival Amanda Serrano and pro boxing’s ‘First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus respectively.

All going according to that plan, March will see Taylor face Brazil’s WBO World lightweight champion Rose Volante before turning her attention to WBC queen Delfine Persoon of Belgium in the summer.

Two wins against Volante [14-0, 8KOs] and Persoon [42-1, 17KOs] would see Taylor become the undisputed world lightweight champion, i.e. the holder of all four major belts — her predominant goal since turning over from the amateur ranks after Rio 2016.

The plan would be for Taylor to then square off with Puerto Rican Serrano [35-1-1, 26KOs], who by then will likely be one of only two fighters in history — male or female — to have won world titles in seven weight divisions.

Following that, a seismic battle of boxing’s First Ladies would likely beckon.

O2 Arena Boxing Promoter Eddie Hearn has big plans for his leading female fighter. Source: Nick Potts

“This will be Katie’s toughest fight to date,” Hearn said of Saturday’s test against stylish Finn Wahlstrom, who Taylor beat three times as an amateur.

“Wahlstrom is undefeated in 23 fights and a WBA [WBC] super-featherweight world champion.

After that, we are trying to get her to fight the WBO champion Rose Valante in the United States in March – we are just negotiating at the moment.

“Then hopefully Katie will fight Delfine Persoon for the WBC and undisputed title, before taking on Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus,” Hearn concluded.

Hearn and Brian Peters pulled out the stops to lure Serrano, 30, back from MMA, with the adopted Brooklynite recently signing a lucrative three-fight deal with U.S. broadcaster DAZN having previously complained of a lack of opportunities within boxing. The third of those fights is tentatively scheduled to see Serrano square off with Taylor for a career-highest purse.

Boxing 2017 - Amanda Serrano Beats Yazmin Rivas by Unanimous Decision Amanda Serrano (R) has vowed to knock Taylor out. Source: Joel Plummer

The Bray woman and ‘The Real Deal’ have a frosty relationship, with Taylor unusually engaging in some verbal warfare back in October.

Ahead of her facile victory over Serrano’s elder sister, Cindy, the 32-year-old told The42 that she believed Serrano to be “mentally fragile” and “afraid to lose”.

Serrano, meanwhile, is on record as stating she has the power to knock Taylor out, and per Hearn, she’ll get her chance to back up her claims provided she and Taylor keep winning.

The winner of that eventual clash — provided it takes place — will most likely go on to face Norway’s Braekhus, the undisputed World welterweight champion whose record currently reads 35-0(9KOs). Braekhus, 37, has previously indicated to The42 that she’s seriously intent on facing her old sparring partner before retirement.

Imago 20171018 Braekhus and Taylor could face off in an unprecedented clash of undisputed world champions. Source: Imago/PA Images

While Taylor-Serrano would be a standout fight not only in women’s boxing but boxing generally, Taylor’s team has long earmarked a showdown with Braekhus as ‘the big one’ — at least until they formally invite MMA star Holly Holm back to the ring further down the line.

Indeed, with TV now on board, it’s not inconceivable that a fight between women’s boxing’s two leading lights would be the biggest female fight of all time to that point: male or female, never before in the modern era have two reigning undisputed champions come together in a bid to discover who is truly supreme.

It’s for this added magnitude that Taylor’s team intend to first relieve Volante and Persoon of their world-title straps and vanquish another all-time great in Serrano as part of their four-fight blueprint.

What’s almost certain is that, for her part, Taylor would earn the largest guaranteed purse in female boxing history — somewhere well north of €300,000 — but the belts would go out the window: Taylor (135lbs) and Braekhus (147lbs) would likely meet in the middle at 140, their battle not for baubles but instead for the status of pound-for-pound number one and that of the true era-definer.

There are significant hurdles to overcome first, however, beginning with Eva Wahlstrom on Saturday night. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    FOOTBALL
    Raheem Sterling named Premier League player of the month
    Raheem Sterling named Premier League player of the month
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    LIVERPOOL
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    'Is this so special?' - Napoli star not impressed by Liverpool's famous 'This is Anfield' sign
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie