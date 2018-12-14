Taylor and Wahlstrom safely on weight for world-title showdown at Madison Square Garden

KATIE TAYLOR AND Eva Wahlstrom have both made weight for their world-title clash at Madison Square Garden, New York, tomorrow night.

Unified lightweight world champion Taylor, who defends her IBF and WBA belts at the iconic venue, came in at 134.25lbs in front of a packed crowd. Finn Wahlstrom, who is the WBC beltholder a division below, weighed 133.5lbs.

The two fighters warmly embraced after the staredown; Taylor and Wahlstrom fought three times at amateurs, with the woman described by the MSG as ‘The Bray Bomber’ emerging victorious on each occasion, most notably in the 2005 European final to win her first major gold medal.

Weights from NY:

Katie Taylor: 134.25 lbs

Eva Wahlstrom: 133.5 lbs

WBA Female Lightweight Championship #CaneloFielding pic.twitter.com/yRT5ZKO4vQ — WBA Boxing (@WBABoxing) December 14, 2018

Wahlstrom is also undefeated in the pro ranks, winning 22 and drawing one of her 23 bouts to date.

Taylor-Wahlstrom is expected to kick off Sky Sports’ live coverage of tomorrow’s Canelo-Rocky card at 11pm Irish time.

