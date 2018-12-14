This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taylor and Wahlstrom safely on weight for world-title showdown at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor faces her former amateur rival in New York tomorrow night.

By Gavan Casey Friday 14 Dec 2018, 5:45 PM
48 minutes ago 1,358 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4397030
Taylor tipped the scales at 134.25lbs.
Taylor tipped the scales at 134.25lbs.
Taylor tipped the scales at 134.25lbs.

KATIE TAYLOR AND Eva Wahlstrom have both made weight for their world-title clash at Madison Square Garden, New York, tomorrow night.

Unified lightweight world champion Taylor, who defends her IBF and WBA belts at the iconic venue, came in at 134.25lbs in front of a packed crowd. Finn Wahlstrom, who is the WBC beltholder a division below, weighed 133.5lbs.

The two fighters warmly embraced after the staredown; Taylor and Wahlstrom fought three times at amateurs, with the woman described by the MSG as ‘The Bray Bomber’ emerging victorious on each occasion, most notably in the 2005 European final to win her first major gold medal.

Wahlstrom is also undefeated in the pro ranks, winning 22 and drawing one of her 23 bouts to date.

Taylor-Wahlstrom is expected to kick off Sky Sports’ live coverage of tomorrow’s Canelo-Rocky card at 11pm Irish time.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Kilcullen’s Hogan scoffs at foe’s KO claims as he weighs in for do-or-die clash Down Under

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp on Pogba questions: 'Does somebody ask Mourinho about Gini Wijnaldum?'
    Klopp on Pogba questions: 'Does somebody ask Mourinho about Gini Wijnaldum?'
    Man City receive major boost as star duo De Bruyne and Aguero in contention
    'We gifted the game' – AC Milan boss Gattuso 'furious' after Europa League exit
    LIVERPOOL
    20-year-old Irish defender Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd
    20-year-old Irish defender Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    LEINSTER
    Kearney sits out with 'knock', as Cullen strives for cohesion in selection
    Kearney sits out with 'knock', as Cullen strives for cohesion in selection
    Byrne and Conan come into Leinster side to face Bath
    'It means a huge amount to us': Ringrose ready for another big Aviva night

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie