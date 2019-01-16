'Amazing,' 'inspirational',' 'fantastic' - huge praise for Katie Taylor documentary

THE CELEBRATED DOCUMENTARY about Katie Taylor aired on RTÉ on Tuesday night and it proved to be a huge hit with viewers.

‘Katie,’ directed by Ross Whitaker, was released in Irish cinemas back in October and charts the highs and lows of the Bray fighter’s career.

It covers the disappointment she suffered after crashing out of the 2016 Olympics as well as her successful transition into the professional ranks.

The award-winning film includes interviews with Taylor and other members of her backroom team along with behind-the-scenes footage from both her life generally and her professional fights.

Such was the extent of its popularity, it received an extended stay in cinemas after its release, and viewers who watched it on RTÉ were equally impressed with what they saw.

You can watch ‘Katie’ back on the RTÉ Player here.

Michael Conlan

Kathryn Thomas

Amazing amazing doc. #katie @KatieTaylor showing how a champion is created from the inside out. Dedicated, determined and driven. What a woman. @rosswhitakertv beautifully and respectfully done — Kathryn Thomas (@gokathrynthomas) January 15, 2019 Source: Kathryn Thomas /Twitter

Anthony Daly

Kevin Nolan

Niall Kennedy

Cian Tracey

The Katie Taylor documentary is brilliant. Worth pointing out that the same director, Ross Whitaker, also did the Axel documentary. Two outstanding pieces of work. #Katie — Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) January 15, 2019 Source: Cian Tracey /Twitter

Gerry Kelly

#Katie I have to admit I was never a big fan of women's boxing but having watched the documentary on Katie Taylor on RTE this evening, I've changed ny mind. What a worldclass athlete Katie is. — Gerry Kelly (@GerryKellyShow) January 16, 2019 Source: Gerry Kelly /Twitter

Peter Carroll

