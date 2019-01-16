This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Amazing,' 'inspirational',' 'fantastic' - huge praise for Katie Taylor documentary

Michael Conlan and Anthony Daly were among those who paid tribute to ‘Katie’ on RTÉ.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 12:09 PM
47 minutes ago 901 Views 1 Comment
THE CELEBRATED DOCUMENTARY about Katie Taylor aired on RTÉ on Tuesday night and it proved to be a huge hit with viewers.

‘Katie,’ directed by Ross Whitaker, was released in Irish cinemas back in October and charts the highs and lows of the Bray fighter’s career.

It covers the disappointment she suffered after crashing out of the 2016 Olympics as well as her successful transition into the professional ranks.

The award-winning film includes interviews with Taylor and other members of her backroom team along with behind-the-scenes footage from both her life generally and her professional fights.

Such was the extent of its popularity, it received an extended stay in cinemas after its release, and viewers who watched it on RTÉ were equally impressed with what they saw.

You can watch ‘Katie’ back on the RTÉ Player here.

Michael Conlan

 Kathryn Thomas

Anthony Daly

Kevin Nolan

Niall Kennedy

Cian Tracey

Gerry Kelly 

Peter Carroll

