'Somebody's 0 has to go' - Katie Taylor braced for MSG debut against familiar foe

KATIE TAYLOR SAYS she is well and truly relishing the biggest test of her professional career yet as she faces familiar foe Eva Wahlstrom and makes her Madison Square Garden bow this weekend.

Unified lightweight World champion Katie Taylor. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The Bray boxer [11-0, 5KOs] meets former amateur rival Wahlstrom — who’s also undefeated in the pro game — on Saturday night in a career-biggest fight on the undercard of Canelo v Rocky Fielding in New York.

Taylor has always had the upper hand, winning all three of their bouts but 38-year old Wahlstrom [22-0-1, 3KOs] has forged a successful career and will surely come as the 2012 Olympic champion’s toughest opponent to date in the professional ranks.

Taylor is defending her WBA and IBF lightweight world titles against the Finland native, who is currently the WBC World super-featherweight champion and moving up a division to challenge for the belts.

“I know Eva from the amateur days and we met on many occasions,” Taylor said in a MSG press conference this evening.

“She is a great competitor and a fantastic fighter. We are both here to win on Saturday evening, so somebody’s ’0′ has got to go as they say. I can’t wait for what is going to be an exciting fight.”

She added: “I’ve been lucky enough to fight in some iconic venues since turning pro two years ago but I’m not sure there’s any more iconic in a boxing sense than Madison Square Garden.

“I think every fighter dreams about stepping in the ring there and I’m no different. To get the opportunity to defend my world titles there is really very exciting.”