This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was just a privilege to fight here in Madison Square Garden in front of so many Irish people'

Katie Taylor successfully defended her WBA and IBF lightweight titles against Eva Wahlstrom last night.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,374 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4398454
Taylor pictured after her victory in New York.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
Taylor pictured after her victory in New York.
Taylor pictured after her victory in New York.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO

IT WAS ANOTHER night to remember for Katie Taylor on Saturday, as she overcame Finland’s Eva Wahlstrom in Madison Square Garden to successfully defend her WBA and IBF lightweight titles.

On her first appearance at the New York venue, Taylor dominated Wahlstrom in a whitewash display after ten absorbing rounds which saw the Bray native move her record to 12-0.

“I thought it was very good performance,” Taylor said afterwards. “Eva is obviously a fantastic champion and and a great, great fighter so I knew I was up against it tonight and I knew it was going to be a great showcase for women’s boxing.

“It was a fantastic ten rounds and it was just a privilege to fight here in Madison Square Garden in front of so many Irish people.”

Her performance was compared to the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard, sitting at ringside, with Taylor admitting she would relish the opportunity to take on Amanda Serrano, sister of Cindy, as her next opponent.

“That’s probably the best compliment I can get, being compared to Sugar Ray Leonard,” Taylor said. “Sugar Ray is one of my favourite fighters, I watch an awful lot of his videos.

“My goal is to be as good as him, I’m not sure of I’m ever going to be as good as Sugar Ray, but that’s a huge compliment.

“The goal now is to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world,” the Bray native added. “Let’s get on with it.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    'They have this feeling of 'the lucky ones'': Mourinho assesses Liverpool's title charge
    'They have this feeling of 'the lucky ones'': Mourinho assesses Liverpool's title charge
    Ronaldo capitalises on Zaza woe to nick Turin derby for below-par Juve
    Disappointment for ex-League of Ireland star in Club World Cup as Tunisian side miss out on semis
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie