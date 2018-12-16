Taylor pictured after her victory in New York.

IT WAS ANOTHER night to remember for Katie Taylor on Saturday, as she overcame Finland’s Eva Wahlstrom in Madison Square Garden to successfully defend her WBA and IBF lightweight titles.

On her first appearance at the New York venue, Taylor dominated Wahlstrom in a whitewash display after ten absorbing rounds which saw the Bray native move her record to 12-0.

“I thought it was very good performance,” Taylor said afterwards. “Eva is obviously a fantastic champion and and a great, great fighter so I knew I was up against it tonight and I knew it was going to be a great showcase for women’s boxing.

“It was a fantastic ten rounds and it was just a privilege to fight here in Madison Square Garden in front of so many Irish people.”

🗣 @KatieTaylor: "Probably one of the biggest fights out there in boxing is @SerranoSisters; that's a huge, huge fight. Let's get it on." 🔥#CaneloRocky pic.twitter.com/cKb4qLH2T9 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 16, 2018

Her performance was compared to the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard, sitting at ringside, with Taylor admitting she would relish the opportunity to take on Amanda Serrano, sister of Cindy, as her next opponent.

“That’s probably the best compliment I can get, being compared to Sugar Ray Leonard,” Taylor said. “Sugar Ray is one of my favourite fighters, I watch an awful lot of his videos.

“My goal is to be as good as him, I’m not sure of I’m ever going to be as good as Sugar Ray, but that’s a huge compliment.

“The goal now is to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world,” the Bray native added. “Let’s get on with it.”

