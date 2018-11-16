Katie Taylor to make Madison Square Garden debut on Canelo card next month

UNIFIED LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD champion Katie Taylor will step through the ropes at the ‘World’s Most Famous Arena’ on 15 December in a third defence of her two world titles.

Taylor will fight on the Canelo vs Rocky Fielding card in Madison Square Garden which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in these parts and on streaming service DAZN in the States.

The42 understands that Taylor’s team is in talks with several prospective opponents, but chief target Rose Volante — the WBO world champion from Brazil — is all but ruled out on account of the fact that she wants more time to prepare for a fight of such magnitude.

There is a cognisance on Taylor’s side that her next outing must be competitive in order to regain momentum following two facile victories over Kimberly Connor and Cindy Serrano in New York and Boston respectively, the first of which was a mandatory defence.

Marquee showdowns with six-weight world champion Amanda Serrano, undisputed welterweight champ and ‘First Lady of Boxing’ Cecilia Braekhus and UFC star Holly Holm are highly likely to come to fruition over the next 18 months, as are unification bouts with Volante and WBC champ Delfine Persoon, but manager Brian Peters and promoter Eddie Hearn remain confident that they can piece together an appetising bout for MSG even on a month’s notice.

Next month’s undercard also features a tasty-looking clash between Spike O’Sullivan conqueror David Lemieux and Tureano Johnson, as well as Sadam Ali, Yves Ulysse Jr, Vergil Ortiz Jr, Ryan Garcia, Bilal Akkawy and Lamont Roach.

