This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Katie Taylor to make Madison Square Garden debut on Canelo card next month

Taylor’s team are in talks with several prospective opponents ahead of next month’s marquee event in New York.

By Gavan Casey Friday 16 Nov 2018, 7:28 PM
24 minutes ago 358 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4344677
Katie Taylor salutes the Boston crowd after victory over Cindy Serrano last month
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO
Katie Taylor salutes the Boston crowd after victory over Cindy Serrano last month
Katie Taylor salutes the Boston crowd after victory over Cindy Serrano last month
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO

UNIFIED LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD champion Katie Taylor will step through the ropes at the ‘World’s Most Famous Arena’ on 15 December in a third defence of her two world titles.

Taylor will fight on the Canelo vs Rocky Fielding card in Madison Square Garden which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in these parts and on streaming service DAZN in the States.

The42 understands that Taylor’s team is in talks with several prospective opponents, but chief target Rose Volante — the WBO world champion from Brazil — is all but ruled out on account of the fact that she wants more time to prepare for a fight of such magnitude.

There is a cognisance on Taylor’s side that her next outing must be competitive in order to regain momentum following two facile victories over Kimberly Connor and Cindy Serrano in New York and Boston respectively, the first of which was a mandatory defence.

Marquee showdowns with six-weight world champion Amanda Serrano, undisputed welterweight champ and ‘First Lady of Boxing’ Cecilia Braekhus and UFC star Holly Holm are highly likely to come to fruition over the next 18 months, as are unification bouts with Volante and WBC champ Delfine Persoon, but manager Brian Peters and promoter Eddie Hearn remain confident that they can piece together an appetising bout for MSG even on a month’s notice.

Next month’s undercard also features a tasty-looking clash between Spike O’Sullivan conqueror David Lemieux and Tureano Johnson, as well as Sadam Ali, Yves Ulysse Jr, Vergil Ortiz Jr, Ryan Garcia, Bilal Akkawy and Lamont Roach.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

US star Shields sees herself and Katie Taylor as neck-and-neck atop pound-for-pound rankings

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    'I know he can’t wait to get out there and have a shot at these guys'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    IRELAND
    'Weâre going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    How the All Blacks' haka is the ultimate 'ON' switch
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Rooney became 'embarrassed' at end of Manchester United career
    Rooney became 'embarrassed' at end of Manchester United career
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie