This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taylor set for serious step up against former amateur rival at Madison Square Garden next month

A full 13 years after they met in the European Championships final, Katie Taylor and Eva Wahlstrom will put it all on the line again.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,669 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4367139
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR IS set to defend her IBF and WBA World lightweight titles against a familiar face at Madison Square Garden on 15 December.

The42 understands that, provided the final details are ironed out over the next day or two, the Bray woman [11-0, 5KOs] will square off with undefeated Finnish star Eva Wahlstrom [22-0-1, 3KOs], the WBC World super-featherweight champion, on the undercard of Canelo vs Rocky Fielding in New York.

Taylor, 32, beat Wahlstrom, 38, to win gold at the 2005 European Championships — the Irish icon’s first ever major medal. She bested her twice more in the amateurs, including in the last 16 en route to her first ever World Championship success in New Delhi in 2006.

Wahlstrom holds unanimous-decision victories over two of Taylor’s opponents, Karina Kopinska and Anahi Sanchez, the latter from whom Taylor ripped the WBA strap at the Millennium Stadium last autumn.

She saw off another prospective Taylor foe, ‘Little Miss Tyson’ Melissa St. Vil, in her last outing.

Eva-Banner-1024x536 Undefeated Eva Wahlstrom of Finland

The stylish Finn was scheduled to defend her WBC title versus Firuza Sharipova in St Petersburg over Christmas only for that fight to fall through, and so while the fight will be confirmed on only two weeks’ notice, Wahlstrom will have a full training camp under her belt should she square off with old amateur foe Taylor as is now expected.

She’ll also have five pounds of wiggle room as she moves from super-feather to lightweight to challenge for Taylor’s belts.

All going to plan over the next 24-48 hours, 15 December will mark Taylor’s Madison Square Garden debut and a significant step up in the calibre of her opposition.

The fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK as well as DAZN in the United States.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool
    Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool
    Messi admits Pique assist was 'not something we planned'
    Napoli boss Ancelotti: Atalanta away will be tougher than Liverpool
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Tied down! Manchester United extend De Gea deal until 2020
    Tied down! Manchester United extend De Gea deal until 2020
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    Mourinho defends controversial reaction to Rashford miss
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie