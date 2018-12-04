Wahlstrom 'ready to do some thrashing' as Katie Taylor showdown is confirmed

WBC World super-featherweight champ Eva Wahlstrom will challenge Katie Taylor for the Irishwoman's lightweight titles in New York.

WBC World super-featherweight champ Eva Wahlstrom will challenge Katie Taylor for the Irishwoman's lightweight titles in New York.

KATIE TAYLOR WILL defend her lightweight world titles against former amateur rival and current WBC World super-featherweight champion Eva Wahlstrom on 15 December at Madison Square Garden, New York, promoters Matchroom have confirmed.

As reported by The42 last week, Taylor will square off with the undefeated Finn — against whom she was victorious three times in the amateur ranks — on the undercard of Canelo-Fielding in 11 days’ time.

Wahlstrom [22-0-1, 3KOs] presents to Taylor the toughest test of her pro career to date. The 38-year-old has accepted the fight on short notice, she will have enjoyed a full camp ahead of their clash: Wahlstrom was scheduled to fight in Russia this month only for her opponent to pull out injured a fortnight ago.

“Eva is someone I know very well from our time in the amateurs,” said Taylor [11-0, 5KOs]. “I was actually drawn against her in my very first international competition back in 2004 and it seemed like every time I turned up to a major competition after that she was in the draw!

She was always a really tough opponent so it’s no surprise that she’s gone on to have a great professional career. I think this fight will really showcase the best that women’s boxing has to offer and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve been lucky enough to fight in some iconic venues since turning pro two years ago but I’m not sure there’s any more iconic in a boxing sense than Madison Square Garden. I think every fighter dreams about stepping in the ring there and I’m no different.

“To get the opportunity to defend my world titles there is really very exciting.”

Taylor beat Wahlstrom in the 2005 European final and en route to 2006 World gold. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

Added Wahlstrom: “I have stated for a longest time that I am ready and I want to engage in toughest fights available.

“This is the ultimate, biggest and toughest fight anywhere and to have it in the legendary Madison Square Garden is a huge honor.

“I lost to Katie few times in amateur days but I am sure I won her respect anyway. Now in a 10-round pro fight, it will be totally different game with all new avenues to avenge those defeats.

I have the greatest respect to Katie for how she has remained her respectable, nice, down-to-earth personality despite all the success and fame. Thus, I am not going to do any trash-talking, but I am very ready to do some thrashing in the MSG ring.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Katie to fight at MSG,” said Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn. “This is by far the toughest fight of her career so far and hugely important moving into 2019.

“There will be great Irish support in New York and she adds even more superstar status to this brilliant night of boxing on DAZN.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: