This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wahlstrom 'ready to do some thrashing' as Katie Taylor showdown is confirmed

Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom has been confirmed for the Canelo-Fielding card at MSG later this month.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 5:58 PM
48 minutes ago 1,693 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4375808
WBC World super-featherweight champ Eva Wahlstrom will challenge Katie Taylor for the Irishwoman's lightweight titles in New York.
WBC World super-featherweight champ Eva Wahlstrom will challenge Katie Taylor for the Irishwoman's lightweight titles in New York.
WBC World super-featherweight champ Eva Wahlstrom will challenge Katie Taylor for the Irishwoman's lightweight titles in New York.

KATIE TAYLOR WILL defend her lightweight world titles against former amateur rival and current WBC World super-featherweight champion Eva Wahlstrom on 15 December at Madison Square Garden, New York, promoters Matchroom have confirmed.

As reported by The42 last week, Taylor will square off with the undefeated Finn — against whom she was victorious three times in the amateur ranks — on the undercard of Canelo-Fielding in 11 days’ time.

Wahlstrom [22-0-1, 3KOs] presents to Taylor the toughest test of her pro career to date. The 38-year-old has accepted the fight on short notice, she will have enjoyed a full camp ahead of their clash: Wahlstrom was scheduled to fight in Russia this month only for her opponent to pull out injured a fortnight ago.

“Eva is someone I know very well from our time in the amateurs,” said Taylor [11-0, 5KOs]. “I was actually drawn against her in my very first international competition back in 2004 and it seemed like every time I turned up to a major competition after that she was in the draw!

She was always a really tough opponent so it’s no surprise that she’s gone on to have a great professional career. I think this fight will really showcase the best that women’s boxing has to offer and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve been lucky enough to fight in some iconic venues since turning pro two years ago but I’m not sure there’s any more iconic in a boxing sense than Madison Square Garden. I think every fighter dreams about stepping in the ring there and I’m no different.

“To get the opportunity to defend my world titles there is really very exciting.”

Katie Taylor Taylor beat Wahlstrom in the 2005 European final and en route to 2006 World gold. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

Added Wahlstrom: “I have stated for a longest time that I am ready and I want to engage in toughest fights available.

“This is the ultimate, biggest and toughest fight anywhere and to have it in the legendary Madison Square Garden is a huge honor.

“I lost to Katie few times in amateur days but I am sure I won her respect anyway. Now in a 10-round pro fight, it will be totally different game with all new avenues to avenge those defeats.

I have the greatest respect to Katie for how she has remained her respectable, nice, down-to-earth personality despite all the success and fame. Thus, I am not going to do any trash-talking, but I am very ready to do some thrashing in the MSG ring.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Katie to fight at MSG,” said Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn. “This is by far the toughest fight of her career so far and hugely important moving into 2019.

“There will be great Irish support in New York and she adds even more superstar status to this brilliant night of boxing on DAZN.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Taylor set for serious step up against former amateur rival at Madison Square Garden next month

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho clarifies comments after reportedly saying United need a 'miracle' to finish in top four
    Mourinho clarifies comments after reportedly saying United need a 'miracle' to finish in top four
    'The level of sexism is unreal' - Andy Murray furious after 'twerk' comment at Ballon d'Or
    'I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do to win the Ballon d'Or?'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead
    Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead
    Klopp fined after accepting misconduct charge for derby pitch invasion
    He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    BOXING
    Wahlstrom 'ready to do some thrashing' as Katie Taylor showdown is confirmed
    Wahlstrom 'ready to do some thrashing' as Katie Taylor showdown is confirmed
    'Do the Hearns want to kill their cash cow?': Warren tells Joshua to make the Fury fight happen
    Wilder 'very interested' in Joshua unification fight, says American's co-manager

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie