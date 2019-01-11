It's on: Taylor seals world-title unification clash as Volante signs on the dotted line

If the Bray woman emerges victorious in March, she'll become the first Irish fighter to hold three major belts in the same division.

If the Bray woman emerges victorious in March, she'll become the first Irish fighter to hold three major belts in the same division.

KATIE TAYLOR WILL face Brazil’s Rose Volante in a world-title unification clash on Patrick’s weekend in Philadelphia.

Taylor will seek to add Volante’s WBO title to her WBA and IBF straps in her bid to become the undisputed lightweight world champion in 2019.

The Bray woman’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed this evening that contracts had been signed for the long-awaited clash, which was thrown into doubt when Volante’s team initially turned down an offer worth almost 15 times more than her career-highest purse to date.

I’m over the moon to confirm contracts are signed for @KatieTaylor to unify against WBO champ Rose Volante on our big paddy’s day weekend show in Philly in March. Full card announced soon - the road to undisputed is on ☘️ @DAZN_USA @SkySportsBoxing pic.twitter.com/UEvHJIe4GK — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 11, 2019

The pair will finally meet in two months’ time, with 16 March the likely date for a showdown between the two undefeated champions.

In the era of four major titles per weight division, no Irish fighter has ever held more than two simultaneously.

More to follow.