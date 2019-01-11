This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's on: Taylor seals world-title unification clash as Volante signs on the dotted line

Katie Taylor will attempt to relieve Rose Volante of her WBO world title in Philadelphia on Patrick’s weekend.

By Gavan Casey Friday 11 Jan 2019, 6:26 PM
11 minutes ago 896 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4436049
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
If the Bray woman emerges victorious in March, she'll become the first Irish fighter to hold three major belts in the same division.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR WILL face Brazil’s Rose Volante in a world-title unification clash on Patrick’s weekend in Philadelphia.

Taylor will seek to add Volante’s WBO title to her WBA and IBF straps in her bid to become the undisputed lightweight world champion in 2019.

The Bray woman’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed this evening that contracts had been signed for the long-awaited clash, which was thrown into doubt when Volante’s team initially turned down an offer worth almost 15 times more than her career-highest purse to date.

The pair will finally meet in two months’ time, with 16 March the likely date for a showdown between the two undefeated champions.

In the era of four major titles per weight division, no Irish fighter has ever held more than two simultaneously.

More to follow.

