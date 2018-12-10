Dummy solos, both feet, what a finish - we'll never tire of watching this incredible goal

WHAT A GOAL.

It was a huge weekend of ladies football action as new champions were crowned in the All-Ireland senior, intermediate and junior club competitions.

Mourneabbey ended five years of hurt and heartbreak as they finally got their hands on the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup on Saturday night while it was two out of three for Cork as Glanmire lifted the junior title with a win over Sligo’s Tourlestrane yesterday.

It finished 1-22 to 3-11 at Duggan Park, but Katie Walsh was most definitely a shining light for the losing side. The Sligo county star finished with 1-8 and was the sole scorer in Tourlestrane’s 1-5 first-half tally.

Video: Think Mugsy. What a goal by Katie Walsh today for Tourlestrane in the All Ireland JFC Final.. @LadiesFootball Not sure about the commentator though.. pic.twitter.com/1Vvo0bDxfL — Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) December 9, 2018

Her 14th-minute goal was something special. Walsh soloed off both feet, produced some incredible sidesteps and dummies to send Glanmire defenders on their way before firing the ball into the roof of the net.

Some going.

Katie Walsh lining out for Sligo in 2016. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Meanwhile, Clontarf ran out intermediate champions in Parnell Park under Saturday Night Lights, putting Monaghan’s Emmett Óg to the sword.

And while they lost out, Laura Boylan chipped in with a huge score for the Ulster side; flicking the ball up with her toe out wide, soloing off both feet before turning onto her left and splitting the posts.

Have a look.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: