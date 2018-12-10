This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dummy solos, both feet, what a finish - we'll never tire of watching this incredible goal

Her side lost out in the All-Ireland junior club final yesterday, but Tourlestrane’s Katie Walsh had a moment of magic.

By Emma Duffy Monday 10 Dec 2018, 4:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,812 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4386122

WHAT A GOAL.

It was a huge weekend of ladies football action as new champions were crowned in the All-Ireland senior, intermediate and junior club competitions.

Mourneabbey ended five years of hurt and heartbreak as they finally got their hands on the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup on Saturday night while it was two out of three for Cork as Glanmire lifted the junior title with a win over Sligo’s Tourlestrane yesterday.

It finished 1-22 to 3-11 at Duggan Park, but Katie Walsh was most definitely a shining light for the losing side. The Sligo county star finished with 1-8 and was the sole scorer in Tourlestrane’s 1-5 first-half tally.

Her 14th-minute goal was something special. Walsh soloed off both feet, produced some incredible sidesteps and dummies to send Glanmire defenders on their way before firing the ball into the roof of the net.

Some going.

Katie Walsh gets a shot away Katie Walsh lining out for Sligo in 2016. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Meanwhile, Clontarf ran out intermediate champions in Parnell Park under Saturday Night Lights, putting Monaghan’s Emmett Óg to the sword.

And while they lost out, Laura Boylan chipped in with a huge score for the Ulster side; flicking the ball up with her toe out wide, soloing off both feet before turning onto her left and splitting the posts.

Have a look.

