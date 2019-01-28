This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roy Keane set for reunion with Martin O'Neill as Nottingham Forest assistant manager

The pair are expected to link up once again after being let go by the FAI in November.

By Cian Roche Monday 28 Jan 2019, 11:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,975 Views 9 Comments
O'Neill and Keane.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ROY KEANE LOOKS destined to team up with Martin O’Neill once again, with reports suggesting the Corkman is in line to land the Nottingham Forest assistant manager role.

According to The Telegraph, the managerial duo will pick up where they left off after five years in charge of the Irish national team.

The paper claims that Keane was at Forest’s training ground on Monday morning and he is expected to be unveiled as assistant boss in the coming days.

The former Forest midfielder spent three years with the club after joining from Cobh Ramblers in 1990, before making the switch to Manchester United in 1993.

Soccer - Barclays League Division One - Nottingham Forest v Coventry City Roy Keane was on the books at Nottingham Forest from 1990 until 1993 before his move to Manchester United. Source: EMPICS Sport

The move would mean that two former players would be returning to help drive Forest toward a place in this year’s Championship play-offs.

“Well, I would dearly like him to join us,” O’Neill told a Nottingham Forest press conference earlier this month when asked if Keane would link up with him at the club.

“Since this has happened very, very quickly, he has a number of things to sort out himself.

We’ve had some discussions here. I would genuinely like him to do so, I’d like him to join if that’s the case.

“There’s a spot open for him and I’m hoping that that may happen. It may not; he has a number of things he has to consider himself both personally and professionally but he will keep me informed. But I would dearly like him to join up.”

Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship - The City Ground Martin O'Neill watches on as Forest beat Wigan 3-1 in the Championship last weekend. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

O’Neill and Keane’s tenure at Ireland came to an end following a World Cup play-off second leg capitulation in November 2017 and a series of uninspiring performances in 2018′s inaugural Uefa Nations League.

The 66-year-old found himself back in the hot seat less than two months later following Aitor Karanka’s departure from the Forest top job on 11 January.

O’Neill spent the most successful part of his career with the club under Brian Clough — winning back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980.

