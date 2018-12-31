Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath return ahead of Leinster's clash with Ulster

Kearney: picked up a dead leg in Leinster's win in Bath.

Kearney: picked up a dead leg in Leinster's win in Bath.

ROB KEARNEY AND Jack McGrath could both feature in Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Ulster this weekend [Saturday, 5.15pm].

Kearney (dead leg) and McGrath (hip) have missed the festive run of fixtures through injury.

But both are expected to return to training this week ahead of Saturday’s interpro clash at the RDS.

Barry Daly is also available for selection for the first time since late August following four months out of action.

The winger started the opening game of the Pro14 season against Cardiff Blues but was forced off with a knee injury just nine minutes in.

Dave Kearney — who was named in the starting XV for Saturday’s defeat against Munster before pulling up with an adductor problem — is ruled out of Saturday’s game and will be assessed again this week.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: