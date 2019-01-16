Keatley signs up for Italian job as Munster confirm the end of an eight-year spell

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Ian Keatley will depart at the end of the current season.

As reported by The42 last week, Keatley received a contract offer from fellow Guinness Pro14 side Benetton Rugby.

The Italian club have today announced the signing of the 31-year-old out-half ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Keatley, who has been capped seven times by Ireland, joined Munster from Connacht in 2011 and has made 180 appearances.

The Dubliner has scored 1,247 points while representing Munster, a tally which has only been bettered by Ronan O’Gara in the province’s history.

However, following Joey Carbery’s summer arrival from Leinster, and with Tyler Bleyendaal, JJ Hanrahan and Bill Johnston also offering out-half options, Keatley has made just four appearances off the bench in the Guinness Pro14 this season.

