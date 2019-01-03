Ex-Ireland midfielder takes on coaching role with Shamrock Rovers academy

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Keith Fahey will begin his coaching career with Shamrock Rovers, after he was appointed as the club’s U15 assistant coach for the 2019 season.

Fahey, who called time on his professional playing career in 2015, has recently completed his Uefa coaching badges and will assist Rovers’ U15 manager Dessie Baker alongside Thomas Morgan.

The 35-year-old spent his final season with Rovers before hip and knee injuries forced the premature end of a career which spanned 13 seasons and included spells with the likes of St Patrick’s Athletic, Birmingham City and the Hoops.

In announcing their coaching staff for all underage teams ahead of the upcoming season, Rovers confirmed former Manchester United youth midfielder Baker as Damien Duff’s replacement in charge of the U15 team.

Duff has been heavily linked with a coaching role with Celtic’s U20 side and confirmed last month that he was in talks with the Scottish giants over the coaching position.

Meanwhile, Stephen Rice has been appointed Shamrock Rovers U19 head coach, while Tony Cousins is taking on the U17 head coach position, an appointment which was announced before Christmas.

“Shamrock Rovers will continue to show an unwavering commitment to improve our club from top to bottom and the coaching staff appointments to the Academy for the 2019 season is just another example of our pursuit of excellence,” a club statement read.

Shamrock Rovers academy 2019 coaching staff:

U19: head coach — Stephen Rice / Assistant: Keith O’Halloran

U17: head coach — Tony Cousins / Assistants: TBC

U15: head coach — Dessie Baker / Assistants: Thomas Morgan, Keith Fahey

U13: head coach — Aidan Price / Assistant: Stephen Gray

