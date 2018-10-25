This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We want big games, big occasions and big crowds' - Long agrees new three-year deal at Dalymount Park

The 44-year-old Dubliner has been in charge of the Gypsies since 2014.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 2:40 PM
10 hours ago 2,915 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4305449
Bohemians manager Keith Long celebrates beating rivals Shamrock Rovers in August.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Bohemians manager Keith Long celebrates beating rivals Shamrock Rovers in August.
Bohemians manager Keith Long celebrates beating rivals Shamrock Rovers in August.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KEITH LONG HAS agreed a new three-year deal which will see him remain in charge of Bohemians until the end of the 2021 season. 

The 44-year-old Dubliner took over at Dalymount Park ahead of the 2015 campaign and has led the club to fifth, eighth and fifth place finishes, on top of a Leinster Senior Cup title in 2016.

Long and assistant Trevor Croly have proved popular with Bohemians supporters, earning results on a limited budget during their tenure in charge in Phibsborough.

Bohemians fans before the game Bohemians supporters pictured at Dalymount Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bohemians currently sit in fifth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with one game remaining, against champions Dundalk tomorrow night. The club also made it all the way to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup this season.

“I’m delighted to commit my future to the club. I think we’re a club going in the right direction,” Long said. “The connection between the players, supporters, staff and everyone involved is really strong.

For me there was never any desire to be anywhere else other than here. I want to build upon the work we’ve started. The club are doing a lot of things right off the field and on the field, we can see some progression and lots of potential.”

The manager also confirmed that Rob Cornwall, captain Derek Pender, Keith Ward, Ryan Graydon, as well as U19 prospects Promise Omochere and Andy Lyons had all penned new deals, with goalkeeper Shane Supple, Dinny Corcoran and Danny Grant all under contract for 2019 already.

Keith Long Bohemians manager Keith Long pictured beside the Bob Marley mural at Dalymount Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I’m excited about the young players we have at the club that we’ve built up and brought through,” the manager added.

Our culture is rich and our identity is clear. We’re not just a first team. There’s a lot going on in at the club with the community between the Foundation and the More Than A Club Project.

“With the players we’re brought through ourselves and now with our link-up with St Kevin’s, there is an awful lot to be positive about. We’re a big club and I want to bring success back to Dalymount.

“We want more nights like the semi-final of the cup here in Dalymount. We want big games, big occasions and big crowds.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    Ireland fall three places in latest Fifa World Rankings after Nations League double-header
    The uncapped inclusions make sense as Schmidt names deep November squad
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie