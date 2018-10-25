'We want big games, big occasions and big crowds' - Long agrees new three-year deal at Dalymount Park

KEITH LONG HAS agreed a new three-year deal which will see him remain in charge of Bohemians until the end of the 2021 season.

The 44-year-old Dubliner took over at Dalymount Park ahead of the 2015 campaign and has led the club to fifth, eighth and fifth place finishes, on top of a Leinster Senior Cup title in 2016.

Long and assistant Trevor Croly have proved popular with Bohemians supporters, earning results on a limited budget during their tenure in charge in Phibsborough.

Bohemians supporters pictured at Dalymount Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bohemians currently sit in fifth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with one game remaining, against champions Dundalk tomorrow night. The club also made it all the way to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup this season.

“I’m delighted to commit my future to the club. I think we’re a club going in the right direction,” Long said. “The connection between the players, supporters, staff and everyone involved is really strong.

For me there was never any desire to be anywhere else other than here. I want to build upon the work we’ve started. The club are doing a lot of things right off the field and on the field, we can see some progression and lots of potential.”

The manager also confirmed that Rob Cornwall, captain Derek Pender, Keith Ward, Ryan Graydon, as well as U19 prospects Promise Omochere and Andy Lyons had all penned new deals, with goalkeeper Shane Supple, Dinny Corcoran and Danny Grant all under contract for 2019 already.

Bohemians manager Keith Long pictured beside the Bob Marley mural at Dalymount Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I’m excited about the young players we have at the club that we’ve built up and brought through,” the manager added.

Our culture is rich and our identity is clear. We’re not just a first team. There’s a lot going on in at the club with the community between the Foundation and the More Than A Club Project.

“With the players we’re brought through ourselves and now with our link-up with St Kevin’s, there is an awful lot to be positive about. We’re a big club and I want to bring success back to Dalymount.

“We want more nights like the semi-final of the cup here in Dalymount. We want big games, big occasions and big crowds.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: