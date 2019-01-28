This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He will embrace the challenge with enthusiasm': Ricken recommended as new Cork U20 boss

The Cork IT Sigerson Cup manager is set to take over as Cork’s new U20 boss.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 28 Jan 2019, 10:34 PM
1 hour ago
Keith Ricken has taken charge of CIT in the Sigerson Cup this year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ST VINCENTS’ KEITH Ricken is in line to become the new Cork U20 football manager after being recommended for the position on Monday by the Executive of Cork County Board.

The Cork Institute of Technology Sigerson Cup manager has been put forward to take over for the remainder of 2019.

Ricken is currently a GAA development officer at Cork IT, with his side exiting the Sigerson Cup in the second round last Wednesday night at the hands of Carlow IT.

He was previously a Cork minor selector, as well as managing St Vincent’s when they succeeded in winning Cork’s Premier Intermediate Football Championship in 2012 against St. Michael’s at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork County Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said Ricken’s experience made him an ideal candidate to take over as U20 boss for the Rebel County.

“I would like to thank Keith for accepting this role, and to wish him all the very best for the season ahead,” she said.

“His vast experience through many years of work in GAA at CIT particularly equip him for this role, and I have no doubt he will embrace the challenge with enthusiasm.”

A statement released on Monday said Ricken’s appointment was subject to full approval tomorrow.

