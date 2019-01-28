'He will embrace the challenge with enthusiasm': Ricken recommended as new Cork U20 boss

Keith Ricken has taken charge of CIT in the Sigerson Cup this year.

ST VINCENTS’ KEITH Ricken is in line to become the new Cork U20 football manager after being recommended for the position on Monday by the Executive of Cork County Board.

The Cork Institute of Technology Sigerson Cup manager has been put forward to take over for the remainder of 2019.

Ricken is currently a GAA development officer at Cork IT, with his side exiting the Sigerson Cup in the second round last Wednesday night at the hands of Carlow IT.

He was previously a Cork minor selector, as well as managing St Vincent’s when they succeeded in winning Cork’s Premier Intermediate Football Championship in 2012 against St. Michael’s at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The appointment of Keith Ricken (St. Vincent's) as Cork U20 football manager for the remainder of the 2019 season has been recommended tonight by the Executive, subject to full County Board approval at the meeting of January 29th. Selectors will be finalised in due course #GAA — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) January 28, 2019

Cork County Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said Ricken’s experience made him an ideal candidate to take over as U20 boss for the Rebel County.

“I would like to thank Keith for accepting this role, and to wish him all the very best for the season ahead,” she said.

“His vast experience through many years of work in GAA at CIT particularly equip him for this role, and I have no doubt he will embrace the challenge with enthusiasm.”

A statement released on Monday said Ricken’s appointment was subject to full approval tomorrow.

