Champion of the world! Sensational Kellie Harrington seals gold in New Delhi

Kellie Harrington of St Mary's BC is the world's best at 60kg.

KELLIE HARRINGTON HAS taken gold at the Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi, India, with a sensational victory over Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee.

The 28-year-old was awarded a split-decision victory to join Michael Conlan and her predecessor at lightweight, Katie Taylor, as one of only three Irish boxers in history to conquer the world at amateur level.

Harrington has today gone one better than she did at the 2016 Championships, from which she took home silver.

