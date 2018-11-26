This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'13 years of blood, sweat and tears': Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin a world champion

The 29-year-old received a civic reception in Dublin on Monday after securing gold in India over the weekend.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 26 Nov 2018, 9:21 PM
20 minutes ago 1,269 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4361245

Kellie Harrington Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S NEWEST WORLD amateur boxing champion Kelly Harrington returned to a victorious civic reception in Dublin on Monday evening, following her victory in New Delhi on Saturday where she overcame Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee.

The Dubliner received a heroes’ welcome after her success over the weekend, securing lightweight gold at the Women’s Boxing World Championships to join Katie Taylor and Michael Conlon as Ireland’s only amateur world boxing champions.

Harrington was awarded a split-decision in India on Saturday and was awarded the bout 29-28 by three of the five judges. Speaking on Sean McDermott Street, she said that the backing she had received was incredible.

Kellie Harrington is victorious over Sudaporn Seesondee 24/11/2018 Harrington was crowned champion in the Women's Lightweight Division in New Delhi on Saturday. Source: Mandatory Credit - AIBA

“Absoutely amazing,” she said. “The support here off everybody is fantastic. To be able to come back here and give them something to life them up is brilliant. These are my people and these are great people.”

The St Mary’s BC star secured silver at the 2016 World Elites and explained that the difficult journey of highs and lows which led her to last weekend’s gold medal made her success all the more enjoyable.

13 years of blood, sweat and tears and it all amounts to this. It’s great to finally get what I worked my ass off for,” she said.

“There’s been ups, downs, highs, lows, changing boxing clubs — it’s been a bumpy road, a rocky road.

“There were many times when I wanted to stop and quit, but people have pushed me on, and myself I wanted to drive on so everything is worthwhile when I got this [gold medal].”

Following in the footsteps of Katie Taylor, who won gold at the Olympic Games in London, Harrington said that she had her sights set on the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

“I’m aiming for Tokyo but I’m not even thinking about it yet,” she explained. “I like taking small steps and then before I know it I’m actually there and I’m like ‘actually, how did I even get here?’

In the final at the Worlds I was thinking ‘am I actually even here, is this real?’ That’s the way I take it, I just let it flow — that’s the type of person I am.”

Her attention will now turn next to February’s Irish Elites, before next year’s World Men’s and Women’s Championships which will be held in Sochi and Siberia next September and October — both acting as important Olympic qualifiers.

On Monday it was announced by Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring that a new foundation in Harrington’s name would be set up in order to help young boxers in Dublin’s inner city to follow in her footsteps.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho tells United players to treat Young Boys clash as 'last chance'
    Mourinho tells United players to treat Young Boys clash as 'last chance'
    Kick-off between Burnley and Newcastle delayed due to medical emergency in players' tunnel
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    MUNSTER
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    'It was an eye opener for us to see how good they were' - facing up to the kingpins in a first Munster final
    'The dream of this day kept me going, just that want and determination to get this'
    REVIEW
    Late, late show in Carolina as Seahawks stifle Panthers on last-second field goal
    Late, late show in Carolina as Seahawks stifle Panthers on last-second field goal
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie