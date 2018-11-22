This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Going for gold! Harrington books second World Championship final with stunning performance

A class act.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,368 Views 1 Comment
inpho_01065808 Kellie Harrington (file pic).

IRELAND’S KELLIE HARRINGTON has booked her place in the 2018 AIBA World Women’s Elite Championships final, of course guaranteeing at least a silver medal.

In her first World Championships in 2016, the 28-year-old Dubliner took silver in the 64kg category, but this time around in India, she’ll be hoping to go a step further at 60kg.

Harrington won her semi-final this afternoon against Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova by unanimous decision. All judges gave her all three rounds after a stunning performance.

Ibragimova started strongly, but Harrington grew into the fight and piled on the pressure as time ticked on as she rounded a slick, disciplined display in New Delhi.

kh There were great scenes afterwards.

One step closer, Harrington now faces Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee in Saturday’s final as she looks to upgrade her 2016 historic silver to 2018 gold.

The finals are scheduled for Saturday morning at 10.30am (Irish time).

