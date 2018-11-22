Going for gold! Harrington books second World Championship final with stunning performance

Kellie Harrington (file pic).

IRELAND’S KELLIE HARRINGTON has booked her place in the 2018 AIBA World Women’s Elite Championships final, of course guaranteeing at least a silver medal.

In her first World Championships in 2016, the 28-year-old Dubliner took silver in the 64kg category, but this time around in India, she’ll be hoping to go a step further at 60kg.

Harrington won her semi-final this afternoon against Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova by unanimous decision. All judges gave her all three rounds after a stunning performance.

Ibragimova started strongly, but Harrington grew into the fight and piled on the pressure as time ticked on as she rounded a slick, disciplined display in New Delhi.

There were great scenes afterwards.

One step closer, Harrington now faces Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee in Saturday’s final as she looks to upgrade her 2016 historic silver to 2018 gold.

The finals are scheduled for Saturday morning at 10.30am (Irish time).

Kellie Harrington joins the #IrishBoxing greats as only Katie Taylor and Joe Ward have reached more than one World Championships final. Mick Conlan (gold) and Jason Quigley (silver) the other finalists — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) November 22, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: