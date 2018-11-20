Kellie Harrington bags another World medal as she guarantees bronze in India

Harrington (red) came out on top once again.

IRELAND’S KELLIE HARRINGTON is set to add a second World medal to her 2016 silver after guaranteeing at least a bronze in 2018 at the AIBA World Women’s Elite Championships in India.

The Dubliner booked her semi-final spot in the 60kg category in New Delhi after beating Canada’s Caroline Veyre on a unanimous decision.

Harrington looked lively this morning as she led the Irish medal charge and sailed through her last eight clash, setting her sights on bigger and better.

In 2016, she became only the second Irish woman to medal at the Worlds, and did so at 64kg.

🏅MEDAL GUARANTEED for Kellie Harrington at the AIBA World Women’s Elite Championships in India! 🥊#teamireland



The Dubliner sailed through to the semis in the 60kg category beating Canada's Caroline Veyre on a unanimous decision! Nice one @Kelly64kg 💪https://t.co/zm02pnn144 pic.twitter.com/DzHSiYkSvQ — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) November 20, 2018

With a medal guaranteed once again this time around, the 28-year-old fights again on Thursday while attention switches to another Irish boxer this afternoon.

Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst will hope to follow Harrington’s lead in quarter-final action. She faces India’s Simranjit Baath Kaur in front of the home crowd at approximately 12.30pm (Irish time).

Harrington and Broadhurst faced off in February. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Broadhurst has won two fights so far in her World Elite debut in India, and another win would assure Ireland of at least a second bronze.

