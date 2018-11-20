This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kellie Harrington bags another World medal as she guarantees bronze in India

The Dubliner powered into the semi-finals this morning.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 10:11 AM
Harrington (red) came out on top once again.
Harrington (red) came out on top once again.
IRELAND’S KELLIE HARRINGTON is set to add a second World medal to her 2016 silver after guaranteeing at least a bronze in 2018 at the AIBA World Women’s Elite Championships in India.

The Dubliner booked her semi-final spot in the 60kg category in New Delhi after beating Canada’s Caroline Veyre on a unanimous decision.

Harrington looked lively this morning as she led the Irish medal charge and sailed through her last eight clash, setting her sights on bigger and better.

In 2016, she became only the second Irish woman to medal at the Worlds, and did so at 64kg.

With a medal guaranteed once again this time around, the 28-year-old fights again on Thursday while attention switches to another Irish boxer this afternoon.

Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst will hope to follow Harrington’s lead in quarter-final action. She faces India’s Simranjit Baath Kaur in front of the home crowd at approximately 12.30pm (Irish time).

Amy Broadhurst and Kelly Harrington Harrington and Broadhurst faced off in February. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Broadhurst has won two fights so far in her World Elite debut in India, and another win would assure Ireland of at least a second bronze.

