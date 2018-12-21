World champion Kellie Harrington crowned 2018 Sportswoman of the Year

WORLD CHAMPION BOXER Kellie Harrington has been crowned 2018 The Irish Times / Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year.

The Dubliner took home a coveted gold medal from New Delhi last month as she overcame Thailan’s Sudaporn Seesondee to take the lightweight title.

In doing so, Harrington added a second World medal to her cabinet — a silver coming in the light welterweight division in 2016 — and became the first Irish boxer to win world medals in two different weight categories.

The 29-year-old now joins Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan as Ireland’s three only amateur world boxing champions.

In February, Harrington also secured her eighth Irish Elite title.

Harrington receiving her award today. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Olympic silver medalist Annalise Murphy, Sportswoman of the Year in 2016, was on hand to present Harrington with the award, which is in it’s 15th year.

Elsewhere,the Irish women’s hockey team, silver medal winners at the Hockey World Cup this summer, were presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Sport 2018 Award and all the monthly sportswomen winners were also honoured.

The full list of monthly winners

December – Fiona McHale – Gaelic Football

January – Phil Healy – Athletics

February – Cora Staunton – Australian Rules

March – Katie Walsh – Horse Racing

April – Leona Maguire – Golf

May – Natalya Coyle – Pentathlon

June – Sarah Healy – Athletics

July – Ayeisha McFerran – Hockey

August – Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal – Cycling

September – Sanita Puspure (Rowing) and Sinead Aherne (Gaelic Football)

October – Katie Taylor (Boxing) and Rachael Blackmore (Horse Racing)

November – Kellie Harrington (Boxing)

