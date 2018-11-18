This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kellie Harrington stuns home crowd as she books place in World Championship quarter-finals

By Niall Kelly Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 7:20 PM
Harrington: one win away from the medals.
KELLIE HARRINGTON STUNNED the home crowd at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi with a split-decision win against Indian veteran Sarita Devi.

Harrington booked her place in the lightweight quarter-finals and moved to within one more win of a medal with a 3:2 verdict on the judges’ cards.

With little to choose between the fighters, the decisive moment came early in the third round when Harrington forced Devi — the world lightweight champion in 2006 — to take a standing eight count.

All five judges at ringside scored the fight 29-28 with three of them crucially coming down in the Dubliner’s favour.

She will now face Caroline Veyre of Canada in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

But there was disappointment for Gráinne Walsh who came out on the wrong side of a split decision in her welterweight last-16 meeting with Noella Perez of Argentina.

