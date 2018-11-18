Kellie Harrington stuns home crowd as she books place in World Championship quarter-finals

Harrington: one win away from the medals.

KELLIE HARRINGTON STUNNED the home crowd at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi with a split-decision win against Indian veteran Sarita Devi.

Harrington booked her place in the lightweight quarter-finals and moved to within one more win of a medal with a 3:2 verdict on the judges’ cards.

With little to choose between the fighters, the decisive moment came early in the third round when Harrington forced Devi — the world lightweight champion in 2006 — to take a standing eight count.

All five judges at ringside scored the fight 29-28 with three of them crucially coming down in the Dubliner’s favour.

She will now face Caroline Veyre of Canada in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

But there was disappointment for Gráinne Walsh who came out on the wrong side of a split decision in her welterweight last-16 meeting with Noella Perez of Argentina.

