Wales hooker Ken Owens redeployed at number eight for Scarlets

SCARLETS HAVE NAMED captain Ken Owens at number eight for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with the Dragons [KO 5.15pm eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Injuries mean Owens has been shifted to the back row.

Owens is Wales and Scarlets’ first-choice hooker but an injury crisis for Wayne Pivac’s side means the 32-year-old will be redeployed in the back row.

Scarlets are currently missing back row options James Davies, Will Boyde, Uzair Cassiem, Blade Thomson, Aaron Shingler, Lewis Rawlins, Steve Cummins and Josh Macleod.

That nightmarish injury list means Owens will line out in the number eight shirt for the first time, from where Scarlets will hope his ball-carrying prowess can make an impact.

Owens’ selection in the eight shirt comes after centre Hadleigh Parkes started two games at out-half for Scarlets, although he has returned to midfield for tomorrow’s meeting with the Dragons.

Scarlets, who are also missing Leigh Halfpenny due to concussion, are on a concerning run of poor form, having lost their last five games in all competitions.

Head coach Pivac is hoping to turn things around swiftly in what is his final season with the region before taking over from Warren Gatland as Wales boss.

Scarlets (v Dragons):

15. Johnny McNicholl

14. Ioan Nicholas

13. Jonathan Davies

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Paul Asquith

10. Dan Jones

9. Kieran Hardy

1. Rob Evans

2. Ryan Elias

3. Samson Lee

4. Josh Helps

5. David Bulbring

6. Ed Kennedy

7. Dan Davis

8. Ken Owens (captain)

Replacements:

16. Marc Jones

17. Wyn Jones

18. Werner Kruger

19. Tom Price

20. Tom Phillips

21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

22. Steff Hughes

23. Tom Prydie

