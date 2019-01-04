This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wales hooker Ken Owens redeployed at number eight for Scarlets

The 32-year-old has been forced into a major positional change due to injuries.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 4 Jan 2019, 1:48 PM
44 minutes ago 2,151 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4423798

SCARLETS HAVE NAMED captain Ken Owens at number eight for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with the Dragons [KO 5.15pm eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Owens Injuries mean Owens has been shifted to the back row.

Owens is Wales and Scarlets’ first-choice hooker but an injury crisis for Wayne Pivac’s side means the 32-year-old will be redeployed in the back row.

Scarlets are currently missing back row options James Davies, Will Boyde, Uzair Cassiem, Blade Thomson, Aaron Shingler, Lewis Rawlins, Steve Cummins and Josh Macleod.

That nightmarish injury list means Owens will line out in the number eight shirt for the first time, from where Scarlets will hope his ball-carrying prowess can make an impact.

Owens’ selection in the eight shirt comes after centre Hadleigh Parkes started two games at out-half for Scarlets, although he has returned to midfield for tomorrow’s meeting with the Dragons. 

Scarlets, who are also missing Leigh Halfpenny due to concussion, are on a concerning run of poor form, having lost their last five games in all competitions.

Head coach Pivac is hoping to turn things around swiftly in what is his final season with the region before taking over from Warren Gatland as Wales boss.

Scarlets (v Dragons):

15. Johnny McNicholl
14. Ioan Nicholas
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Paul Asquith
10. Dan Jones
9. Kieran Hardy

1. Rob Evans
2. Ryan Elias
3. Samson Lee
4. Josh Helps
5. David Bulbring
6. Ed Kennedy
7. Dan Davis
8. Ken Owens (captain)

Replacements:

16. Marc Jones
17. Wyn Jones
18. Werner Kruger
19. Tom Price
20. Tom Phillips
21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
22. Steff Hughes
23. Tom Prydie

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a busy festive period for the provinces in this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

