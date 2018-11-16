This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arise Sir Kenny! Dalglish receives knighthood for 'services to football, charity and the city of Liverpool'

The 67-year-old is one of English football’s greatest ever players and managers.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 16 Nov 2018, 3:04 PM
2 hours ago 1,630 Views 9 Comments
Dalglish enjoyed success as a player and a manager with Liverpool.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Dalglish enjoyed success as a player and a manager with Liverpool.
Image: EMPICS Sport

KENNY DALGLISH TODAY received a knighthood for contributions to football both on and off the pitch, with the Liverpool legend’s achievements in the game recognised alongside decades of charity work.

The Scot won 10 league titles in England and Scotland during a 21-year career as a player, three European Cups and was runner-up in the race for the Ballon d’Or in 1983.

Equally successful in management, he would later collect three First Division titles in charge of Liverpool, two FA Cups and a League Cup during his second spell in charge at Anfield in 2012.

Dalglish would also lead Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title in 1995, winning a Scottish League Cup after returning to Celtic in the dugout for one season in 2000.

A prolific striker, Dalglish scored over 200 goals during his career, however his off-field contributions were also recognised on Friday by Prince Charles during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The 67-year-old helped support victims of the Hillsborough disaster, in which 96 Liverpool supporters lost their lives during an FA Cup replay against Sheffield Wednesday, while he and his wife Marina have also raised more than £10million for charity.

The Glasgow native was recognised “for services to football, charity, and the city of Liverpool.”

