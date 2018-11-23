Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job

STEPHEN KENNY IS adamant that he possesses the credentials to be a worthy candidate to replace Martin O’Neill as manager of the Republic of Ireland senior team.

Kenny has been strongly linked with the role vacated by O’Neill earlier this week, although former boss Mick McCarthy is the bookmakers’ favourite to land the job.

“I am qualified to do it,” the Dundalk manager said in an interview with Emmet Malone of The Irish Times. “I am absolutely qualified.”

While Martin O’Neill was criticised for the lack of sophistication to Ireland’s approach during his reign, Kenny has earned plenty of admirers for the attractive style of play in evidence at Dundalk since he took over six years ago.

He said: “Do I think that I could take charge of the next generation of Irish players and turn them into a really cohesive team; combining the best virtues of Irish sides – the honesty, work-rate and passion that we’ve shown down the years – but introducing a more European style of play, a more fluid and expansive way? Yes, I do.”

However, there are some who doubt Kenny’s suitability for the Ireland job due to his lack of experience beyond the League of Ireland. The 47-year-old has steered Dundalk to four of the last five Premier Division titles. As well as reaching the Europa League group stages in 2016, the Lilywhites have won two FAI Cups and two League Cups since he took over.

Kenny (pictured with Dundalk defender Brian Gartland) won the double with the Lilywhites this year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kenny has two decades’ worth of managerial experience, all of which he has gained in the domestic game, with the exception of a difficult year at Dunfermline Athletic when the club reached the Scottish Cup final but were also relegated from the top flight.

“Look, I can only look at the experience that I have, not concern myself with what I haven’t done,” said Kenny, who also won a Premier Division title at Bohemians, as well as an FAI Cup, four League Cups and a First Division crown with Derry City.

“Okay, it could be argued that I haven’t played in England but it could be argued that the majority of the players [in and around the Ireland squad] haven’t played in the group stages of a European competition. Which is more relevant for international football? It could be argued either way, it’s subjective.”

When asked if he’d be confident of being respected by the Ireland players, Kenny said: “I absolutely have no doubt about that. I actually find the question quite insulting. You have to earn respect. You earn it on the training ground every day with your level of preparation and attention to detail; no matter who you are you have to earn it every day.”

He added: “I think it’s a non-argument. I find it difficult to understand why people would even suggest it.”

