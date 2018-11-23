This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job

The current Dundalk manager is among the leading candidates for the role vacated by Martin O’Neill.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Nov 2018, 12:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,911 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4356477
Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny.
Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

STEPHEN KENNY IS adamant that he possesses the credentials to be a worthy candidate to replace Martin O’Neill as manager of the Republic of Ireland senior team.

Kenny has been strongly linked with the role vacated by O’Neill earlier this week, although former boss Mick McCarthy is the bookmakers’ favourite to land the job.

“I am qualified to do it,” the Dundalk manager said in an interview with Emmet Malone of The Irish Times. “I am absolutely qualified.”

While Martin O’Neill was criticised for the lack of sophistication to Ireland’s approach during his reign, Kenny has earned plenty of admirers for the attractive style of play in evidence at Dundalk since he took over six years ago.

He said: “Do I think that I could take charge of the next generation of Irish players and turn them into a really cohesive team; combining the best virtues of Irish sides – the honesty, work-rate and passion that we’ve shown down the years – but introducing a more European style of play, a more fluid and expansive way? Yes, I do.”

However, there are some who doubt Kenny’s suitability for the Ireland job due to his lack of experience beyond the League of Ireland. The 47-year-old has steered Dundalk to four of the last five Premier Division titles. As well as reaching the Europa League group stages in 2016, the Lilywhites have won two FAI Cups and two League Cups since he took over.

Stephen Kenny and Brian Gartland Kenny (pictured with Dundalk defender Brian Gartland) won the double with the Lilywhites this year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kenny has two decades’ worth of managerial experience, all of which he has gained in the domestic game, with the exception of a difficult year at Dunfermline Athletic when the club reached the Scottish Cup final but were also relegated from the top flight.

“Look, I can only look at the experience that I have, not concern myself with what I haven’t done,” said Kenny, who also won a Premier Division title at Bohemians, as well as an FAI Cup, four League Cups and a First Division crown with Derry City.

“Okay, it could be argued that I haven’t played in England but it could be argued that the majority of the players [in and around the Ireland squad] haven’t played in the group stages of a European competition. Which is more relevant for international football? It could be argued either way, it’s subjective.”

When asked if he’d be confident of being respected by the Ireland players, Kenny said: “I absolutely have no doubt about that. I actually find the question quite insulting. You have to earn respect. You earn it on the training ground every day with your level of preparation and attention to detail; no matter who you are you have to earn it every day.”

He added: “I think it’s a non-argument. I find it difficult to understand why people would even suggest it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Irish youngster Connolly open to loan move amid reported Bundesliga interest
    IRELAND
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill
    ROY KEANE
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    Omar, Jewell and El Tel: A glance at the madness that has been Ireland's recent managerial pursuits
    'It's only two years since he came home a hero after Euro 2016... People have short memories'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie