East Kerry player set to captain Kerry for start of league as Dr Crokes to wait on revealing nominee

A PLAYER FROM the East Kerry division is set to captain the Kerry senior side for the opening rounds of the Allianz football league with county champions Dr Crokes set to nominate their choice to lead the Kingdom in 2019 once their All-Ireland club campaign has concluded.

Kerry will open their league campaign with a home tie against Tyrone. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry still opt to allow their senior football title winners to nominate the captain for the following season and Dr Crokes, who completed three-in-a-row in 2018, once again have that honour this year.

After winning the Munster club final in November, they face Longford’s Mullinalaghta in the All-Ireland semi-final on 16 February. Their Kerry contingent will definitely miss the first three rounds in Division 1 in the league and if they reach the All-Ireland club final on 17 March, will be out of action further.

Dr Crokes players celebrating their Munster club final victory in November. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Dr Crokes have announced that they will be waiting until after their season concludes before naming the player they wish to nominate as captain. This means they have suggested that the Kerry management can nominate a player from one of their neighbouring clubs in East Kerry as captain.

Rathmore’s Paul Murphy and Killarney Legion’s James O’Donoghue would be experienced contenders in that instance.

