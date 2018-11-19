Changes on the way for Kerry squad as new boss Keane shakes things up ahead of 2019

AFTER A SPATE of recent retirements, the Kerry football squad is set for further changes with four established players reportedly not in Peter Keane’s plans for next season.

Two-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Keane is preparing for his first year in charge of the Kingdom, having replaced Eamonn Fitzmaurice in October.

Radio Kerry is reporting that Fionn Fitzgerald, Daithi Casey, Barry John Keane and Ronan Shanahan have not been called into initial team meetings ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Fitzgerald, Kerry’s 2014 All-Ireland winning co-captain, and Casey (both 28) are key members of the Dr Crokes side who face Miltown-Malbay in the Munster club SFC final on Sunday.

Barry John Keane (also 28) has been a regular scorer off the bench for Kerry this decade while 26-year-old defender Shanahan only made his debut against Mayo in the 2017 league.

Since their 2018 season ended at the Super 8s stage, Darran O’Sullivan, Kieran Donaghy, Donnchadh Walsh and Anthony Maher have all stepped away from the inter-county scene.

Radio Kerry also reports that a number of players eligible for the U20 grade in 2019 could be involved with the seniors instead, which suggests the Munster champions will be looking to build for the future next season.

Keane is currently putting together a new-look squad for the upcoming campaign, while his backroom team will feature Donie Buckley, Maurice Fitzgerald, Tommy Griffin and James Foley.

