This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I still have a strong and positive mindset' - Kerry set for stint without experienced defender Young

The Renard star has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

By Emma Duffy Monday 28 Jan 2019, 3:33 PM
35 minutes ago 864 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4463426
Sidelined: Killian Young.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Sidelined: Killian Young.
Sidelined: Killian Young.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

KERRY WILL BE without key defender Killian Young for the upcoming rounds of the Allianz Football Leagues, as he’s been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Peter Keane was forced to look elsewhere ahead of the Kingdom’s opening win over 2018 All-Ireland finalists Tyrone in Killarney yesterday, after four-time All-Ireland champion Young announced the news on Twitter on Saturday.

“Starting another rehab program once again,” the 32-year-old wrote.

“After completing a tough pre-season, I unfortunately damaged my ankle ligaments in a recent training session. Despite the bad timing, I still have a strong & positive mindset.

“Nothing for it, just to go again,” he concluded, before wishing Kerry the best of luck against Mickey Harte’s Red Hand men. 

Young is entering his 13th season of inter-county football and it’s been no easy ride for the Renard clubman. In a 2013 training session, he broke his leg and dislocated his ankle and was left doubting his future in the green and gold jersey.

After a spate of recent retirements, he’s one of the most experienced players in the set-up as two-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Keane looks to drive on with the youth of the Kingdom.

Young watched on as his side beat Tyrone by four points yesterday and began life under Keane on the right foot. Alongside Young was star forward David Clifford, who is set to miss the first half of the league campaign. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Spanish second-tier club expelled for three years due to unpaid wages
    Spanish second-tier club expelled for three years due to unpaid wages
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    IRELAND
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Trophies build egos' - Pochettino shrugs off cup exits as he targets bigger prizes for Spurs
    'Trophies build egos' - Pochettino shrugs off cup exits as he targets bigger prizes for Spurs
    Chelsea's 18-year-old starlet coy over transfer reports
    'Super difficult' for Neymar to be fit for Man United clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie