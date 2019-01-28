'I still have a strong and positive mindset' - Kerry set for stint without experienced defender Young

KERRY WILL BE without key defender Killian Young for the upcoming rounds of the Allianz Football Leagues, as he’s been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Peter Keane was forced to look elsewhere ahead of the Kingdom’s opening win over 2018 All-Ireland finalists Tyrone in Killarney yesterday, after four-time All-Ireland champion Young announced the news on Twitter on Saturday.

“Starting another rehab program once again,” the 32-year-old wrote.

“After completing a tough pre-season, I unfortunately damaged my ankle ligaments in a recent training session. Despite the bad timing, I still have a strong & positive mindset.

“Nothing for it, just to go again,” he concluded, before wishing Kerry the best of luck against Mickey Harte’s Red Hand men.

Starting another rehab program once again. After completing a tough pre season, I unfortunately damaged my ankle ligaments in a recent training session. Despite the bad timing, I still have a strong &positive mindset. Nothing for it, just to go again. Best of luck to Kerry tomor! — Killian Young (@killianyoung) January 26, 2019

Young is entering his 13th season of inter-county football and it’s been no easy ride for the Renard clubman. In a 2013 training session, he broke his leg and dislocated his ankle and was left doubting his future in the green and gold jersey.

After a spate of recent retirements, he’s one of the most experienced players in the set-up as two-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Keane looks to drive on with the youth of the Kingdom.

Young watched on as his side beat Tyrone by four points yesterday and began life under Keane on the right foot. Alongside Young was star forward David Clifford, who is set to miss the first half of the league campaign.

Best seats in the house! Prawn sandwich brigade 😜 @kerrygaa_official @fitzgeraldstad 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/0tpKVOWOxl — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) January 27, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: