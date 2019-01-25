This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Walsh named on bench for Kerry league opener as Keane selects strong side for Tyrone clash

The Kingdom will host Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 25 Jan 2019, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,538 Views 1 Comment
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Tommy Walsh has been selected among the substitutes for their first league game in 2019.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

PETER KEANE HAS named a number of experienced players in the Kerry side that will begin their Allianz League campaign against Tyrone on Sunday.

James O’Donoghue has been selected at corner-forward in a star-studded Kerry attack that includes Michael and Paul Geaney.

Sean O’Shea has also been selected to slot in at half-forward which offers Keane’s side another strong scoring outlet.

They also have Tommy Walsh to call upon as the Kerins O’Rahillys star takes his place on the bench. The 2009 All-Ireland winner returned to training with Kerry ahead of the 2019 campaign.

He last featured for the county under Eamonn Fitzmaurice during the 2016 Allianz Football League. Walsh dropped off the panel prior to that year’s championship, citing a lack of game-time as the reason for his departure. 

Peter Crowley will bring plenty of experience to the Kingdom’s defence along with Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy and Tom O’Sullivan who make-up the half-back line. 

Throw-in for the clash with Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium is at 2pm.

Kerry 

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Jonathan Lyne (Killarney Legion)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. Michael Geaney (Dingle)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

Subs:
16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)
17. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
18. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
19. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
20. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)
21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
22. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)
23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
24. Tom Leo O’Sullivan (Dingle)
25. Tomás Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht)
26. Robert Wharton (Renard)

