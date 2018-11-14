This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Durant sets aside altercation with Green to sink 29 points in Warriors' victory over Hawks

The NBA champions went into the game without power forward Draymond Green who was suspended over the incident.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 8:45 AM
56 minutes ago 496 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4338491
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

KEVIN DURANT SCORED 29 points as the Golden State Warriors set aside their off-court discord to post a 110-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

The NBA champions went into the game at the Oracle Arena against a backdrop of controversy, with power forward Draymond Green suspended following his altercation with Durant 24 hours earlier.

Durant and Green had a heated off-court exchange during Monday’s 121-116 overtime defeat to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

That spat prompted Warriors management to take the unusual step of imposing a one-game suspension on Green for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

The Warriors looked to be suffering a hangover from the row in the early stages against Atlanta, trailing 52-49 at halftime against the Hawks, who are 3-10.

The Warriors raised their game in the second half however, taking charge after outscoring the Hawks by 33-24 in the third quarter before closing out the win.

Durant was given offensive support from Klay Thompson, who had 24 points while Quinn Cook had 18 and Jonas Jerebko 14.

The Warriors remain on top of the Western Conference standings with 11 wins and only three defeats.

Six Atlanta players reached double figures, with Taurean Prince leading with 22 points and Kent Bazemore 18.

In Denver, James Harden had 22 points and 11 assists as the misfiring Houston Rockets knocked off the Nuggets in a 109-99 victory.

Houston, who have been slow to start this season with only six wins against seven defeats, relied on a strong all-round offensive display to polish off Denver, third in the Western Conference on 9-5.

Six Houston players cracked double figures with Clint Capela leading the scoring with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Chris Paul had 21 points while James Ennis III finished with 16. Denver’s scoring was led by Monte Morris, who had 19 off the bench while Nikola Jokic had 14.

Harden said the Rockets were slowly rediscovering their “swagger” after a sluggish start to the campaign.

“It’s going to take time but we’re getting there,” Harden told reporters. “If we keep defending at a high level like we’ve been doing, then the offense is going to come around.

“The games that we lost, we guarded really well, we just didn’t make shots. Once we put both of those things together we’re going to be pretty scary. Tonight was a complete game.”

In Cleveland, meanwhile, the struggling Cavaliers bagged only their second win of the season with a 113-89 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan Clarkson led the scoring for the Cavs while Tristan Thompson had 11 points and 21 rebounds to give last year’s NBA Finals runners-up a much-needed morale boost.

Cavs coach Larry Drew, who replaced sacked predecessor Tyronn Lue last month after the team’s calamitous 0-6 start, expressed relief after claimin the win.

“We’ve been working hard for the past few weeks but we’ve been coming away empty-handed,” Drew said. “Tonight we were able to sustain from start to finish. All the hard work that the guys have been putting in, tonight’s win kind of pays that off.

“We’ve been playing well, we just haven’t been able to finish them out. It feels good getting that monkey off your back with the losing streak.”

© AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'He's not afraid of pulling the trigger': Barrett sees a lot of familiar traits in Sexton
    'If you are too emotional, you'll miss a beat and against these guys it's seven points'
    IRELAND
    Omagh bombing, a united cause and Griffinâs 30 yard strike: when Northern Ireland came to Dublin in 1999 and won
    Omagh bombing, a united cause and Griffin’s 30 yard strike: when Northern Ireland came to Dublin in 1999 and won
    Farrell faces up to the toughest test for a defence coach in rugby
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Galway-born striker Connolly scores brilliant hat-trick for Brighton in Checkatrade Trophy
    Galway-born striker Connolly scores brilliant hat-trick for Brighton in Checkatrade Trophy
    'He likes to run with the ball, he's a powerful lad for his age'
    Animal Planet president becomes first female Premier League chief
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Ireland striker Callum Robinson: 'I've been in the best form of my life'
    Ireland striker Callum Robinson: 'I've been in the best form of my life'
    'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    'Maybe he didn't get the appreciation he deserved at times'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    O'Neill praises in-form Irish attacker after superb start to life in League One
    'Keith has played 30-40 times for Ireland and I would never have a go at someone's ability'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie