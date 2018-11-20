This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I've never used decks before' - How Kilbane ended up DJing as support to Groove Armada

In the first episode of a four-part series, the ex-Ireland and Premier League footballer goes chasing a lifelong dream.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 12:09 PM
Image: YouTube

LAST FRIDAY, MANY of you came across a headline you never imagined reading on The42.  

Kilbane making DJ debut supporting Groove Armada in Dublin tonight‘, the piece revealed. 

The ex-Ireland footballer turned pundit played a set at District 8, but it turns out he had been in training for the past month. 

As part of AIB’s ‘Backing Doing’ campaign, ‘DJ Killa’ has been pursuing a lifelong dream to spin the decks at a packed club night. 

AIB #BackingDoing with Kevin Kilbane Kilbane at District 8 last Friday. Source: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

A mini-documentary series has been made, and we’ve got the first of four episodes below. 

It shows Kilbane taking some stick from the Off The Ball team after informing them of his news, before he is shown the ropes at Spindizzy Records in George’s Street Arcade by DJ and Today FM presenter Kelly-Anne Byrne. 

Source: AIB Bank/YouTube

