'I've never used decks before' - How Kilbane ended up DJing as support to Groove Armada

LAST FRIDAY, MANY of you came across a headline you never imagined reading on The42.

‘Kilbane making DJ debut supporting Groove Armada in Dublin tonight‘, the piece revealed.

The ex-Ireland footballer turned pundit played a set at District 8, but it turns out he had been in training for the past month.

As part of AIB’s ‘Backing Doing’ campaign, ‘DJ Killa’ has been pursuing a lifelong dream to spin the decks at a packed club night.

Kilbane at District 8 last Friday. Source: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

A mini-documentary series has been made, and we’ve got the first of four episodes below.

It shows Kilbane taking some stick from the Off The Ball team after informing them of his news, before he is shown the ropes at Spindizzy Records in George’s Street Arcade by DJ and Today FM presenter Kelly-Anne Byrne.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: