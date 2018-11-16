Kilbane making his DJ debut supporting Groove Armada in Dublin tonight

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Ben Blake Friday 16 Nov 2018, 3:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,934 Views 5 Comments
Kilbane works as a pundit these days.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

NOT CONTENT WITH successfully moving from his playing days into a career in TV and radio punditry, Kevin Kilbane is set to try his hand at DJing tonight. 

The 41-year-old, who played 110 times for the Republic of Ireland while also lining out for the likes of Everton and Sunderland, is kept busy these days with his commitments to Off The Ball, the BBC and Virgin Sports. 

However, ‘Killa’ will spin the decks at Dublin’s Tivoli Theatre/District 8 tonight as part of an event hosted by AIB and Elrow. 

While Kilbane is down to play the opening set, the surprise guests on the night are English electronic duo Groove Armada.  

Isle of Wight Festival 2015 - Day One Tom Findlay and Andy Cato of Groove Armada. Source: David Jensen

It will be interesting to hear what kind of stuff Kilbane opts to play, as he has always been a self-confessed music lover. 

This latest move suggests fellow BBC and OTB analyst Pat Nevin may be rubbing off on him, as the ex-Chelsea and Scotland winger is well-known for his DJ sets around Britain. 

