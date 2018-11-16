Kilbane making his DJ debut supporting Groove Armada in Dublin tonight

NOT CONTENT WITH successfully moving from his playing days into a career in TV and radio punditry, Kevin Kilbane is set to try his hand at DJing tonight.

The 41-year-old, who played 110 times for the Republic of Ireland while also lining out for the likes of Everton and Sunderland, is kept busy these days with his commitments to Off The Ball, the BBC and Virgin Sports.

However, ‘Killa’ will spin the decks at Dublin’s Tivoli Theatre/District 8 tonight as part of an event hosted by AIB and Elrow.

While Kilbane is down to play the opening set, the surprise guests on the night are English electronic duo Groove Armada.

Tom Findlay and Andy Cato of Groove Armada. Source: David Jensen

It will be interesting to hear what kind of stuff Kilbane opts to play, as he has always been a self-confessed music lover.

This latest move suggests fellow BBC and OTB analyst Pat Nevin may be rubbing off on him, as the ex-Chelsea and Scotland winger is well-known for his DJ sets around Britain.

