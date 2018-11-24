This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I put myself in at a slightly lesser value in the hope someone will pick you up as a bargain buy'

Kevin O’Brien joined us during the week to discuss his travels around the world as a gun-for-hire Twenty20 batsman.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 7:45 AM
4 minutes ago 81 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4357465

ARGUABLY IRELAND’S MOST recognisable cricketer, Kevin O’Brien’s skillset continues to be a valuable commodity on the global stage as he prepares to play in his third different Twenty20 franchise league this year.

O’Brien will head off to the cricketing-mad nation of Nepal in the coming days for the Everest T20 League after being snapped up by the Kathmandu Kings XI in the player auction. 

Kevin O'Brien Kevin O'Brien in action for Ireland. Source: Rowland White/INPHO

The three-week tournament will round off a busy 2018 for the 34-year-old, who also had stints in Canada and the Afghan Premier League as well as making history by becoming Ireland’s first Test centurion back in May.

Since his record-breaking century against England at the 2011 World Cup, O’Brien has been sought-after by clubs and franchises around the world, as his ability as a powerful and explosive batsman and medium-pace bowler makes the Dubliner a useful asset as an international recruit.

The deal to play in Nepal was brokered by O’Brien’s agent — elder brother Niall, who recently called time on his own international career — and in conversation with The42 this week, explained how the process of securing overseas contracts works.

“First and foremost I’m contracted to Cricket Ireland so I can only really play in these tournaments if there’s no Irish games happening at the same time,” he explained.

“I’ve been fortunate enough over the last six or seven years to gain certain contracts around the world when there has been gaps in the Irish schedule. 

You put your name in the hat, you express your interest. Most of the tournaments are on a draft basis, so you put yourself in at a certain category of price or certain round number you want to get picked up in. 

“It’s luck of the draw, really. You have to be in the minds of the team owners and the team captains when the draft takes place and hopefully your previous experience over the last few years, whether it be for Ireland or in another franchise league, that the owners or captains were there and they take notice.”

O’Brien has been a trailblazer for Irish cricket having featured alongside some of the game’s biggest names in lucrative tournaments, and even though the national team’s fortunes in the Twenty20 format continue to spiral downwards, Paul Stirling has also been picked up by franchises.

The opening batsman will play for the Chitwan Tigers in Nepal, and O’Brien looks back on his performance against England in Bangalore as the key moment for him as it allowed him to break onto the circuit in England and then Bangladesh. 

“Most of the cricketing world know what I can do with a cricket bat, and with the ball and in the field,” he continued. “My skillset has been pretty consistent over the last seven or eight years.

KevinOBrien.00_38_07_16.Still002

“Having played in a few of the tournaments around the world, a lot of similar players play so it’s all about building friendships and if you’ve played under one captain in one tournament and he’s involved in another you just try and drop him a quick message and say ‘listen, I’m in at this price, consider me when my name comes up.’

“Fortunately I’ve been lucky to get a couple of contracts overseas. Over the last couple of years I’ve probably gone in at slightly lesser category than I would have maybe in 2013/2014.

“First couple of years I went in at a low value just to get involved in the system and onto the circuit and then you push your price up the more successful you are.

“It’s probably now that I’m not in the limelight as much, I put myself in at a slightly lesser value in the hope someone will pick you up as a bargain buy.

“I’m very lucky Cricket Ireland can afford me the time to go and very fortunate a lot of the tournaments have taken place when there hasn’t been Irish games.”

In a wide-ranging interview, O’Brien reflects on the year as a whole, one he describes as ‘disappointing’ from an Irish point of view as Graham Ford’s side missed out on qualification for next year’s World Cup in England.

You can watch the full interview below: 

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Van der Merwe strikes twice to seal final World Cup place for Canada
    Van der Merwe strikes twice to seal final World Cup place for Canada
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Lennon 'flattered' by Ireland links while Cook rules himself out
    IRELAND
    âThey should be banging his door downâ: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs
    ‘They should be banging his door down’: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    USA
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    LEINSTER
    Cullen praises Leinster's debutants as they make seamless transition into senior team
    Cullen praises Leinster's debutants as they make seamless transition into senior team
    South Africa trip key for Leinster as Cullen's young side in seventh heaven
    Leinster's young guns earn their stripes in seven-try rout of the Ospreys

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie