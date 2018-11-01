This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork County Board announce Kevin O'Donovan as successor to long-serving secretary Frank Murphy

The recruitment process began in the summer and the appointment represents a seismic change.

By Eoin O'Callaghan Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 8:12 PM
1 hour ago 4,060 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4318344
Image: Oisin Keniry ; ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry ; ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CORK COUNTY BOARD have announced Kevin O’Donovan as the incoming secretary, taking over the position from the legendary figure of Frank Murphy.

O’Donovan, a representative of the Kilmeen Kilbree club in Rossmore, has served on the Board since 2015 and is the current vice-chairman. He has also worked at a local level as a Games Development Administrator and a Development Squads Administrator.   

He will officially move into his new role from 17 December.

It represents the start of a new era for Cork GAA as Murphy has been part of the fabric for 46 years, wielding huge influence on the administration across a variety of issues. 

A crucial part of the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in recent times, it was announced in late-2017 that Murphy would serve as secretary for just one more year before stepping away.    

The hiring process began in the summer and, at the behest of the County Board, was handled by the GAA’s HR department. With some high-level GAA personnel on the interview panel, O’Donovan proved to be their preferred candidate and the recommendation was accepted by the County Board Executive at a meeting earlier today.   

“Our priority is to maintain and improve the high level of engagement by clubs, players and volunteers whose work shapes and defines the organisation in the county, and to ensure that Cork GAA is equipped to grow and operate successfully into the future,” said chairperson Tracey Kennedy.

 The performances of all our county teams are also of paramount importance. The success of our development squad programme, in which Kevin has been pivotally involved, is vital to the creation of a pathway for success in the future. With reports due from our strategic plan implementation committee and our football planning committee in the near future, we will expect the new secretary to drive any recommendations approved by the County Board.”

“The management and optimisation of our magnificent new stadium, Páirc Ui Chaoimh, is also an important task in which our new secretary will have a role as a member of the Board of Directors.  It is imperative that the stadium fulfils it games promotion role as one of the premier GAA venues in the country.  It must also achieve the commercial and community objectives which have been set.”

Kennedy also paid tribute to Murphy’s remarkable allegiance to Cork GAA.   

“Kevin succeeds someone whose work on behalf of the GAA in Cork and nationally is immeasurable,” she said. 

In his term of office as County Board secretary, Frank Murphy has overseen the growth of the GAA organisation in Cork, the phenomenal success of our inter-county teams, the radical redevelopment of club facilities, the development of three new stadiums, the achievement of unparalleled sponsorship support for our county teams and so much more.”

“Cork County Board looks forward to working with our new secretary as we enter a new phase in the life of the Gaelic Athletic Association in Cork and we wish him every success in his new role.” 

