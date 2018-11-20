This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Setback for Marmion as Ireland scrum-half ruled out for three months due to injury

The Connacht player still managed to star in the win over New Zealand.

By Declan Rooney Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 11:51 AM
1 hour ago 9,735 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4349346

CONNACHT HAVE BEEN dealt a major blow with scrum-half Kieran Marmion ruled out for the next three months due to an ankle injury.

Ireland’s Kieran Marmion passes to Jonathan Sexton as New Zealand's Aaron Smith and Brodie Retallick look on Kieran Marmion passes to Johnny Sexton during Saturday's game. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Marmion first picked up the injury playing for Connacht in October’s historic win in Ulster and suffered a recurrence in the Ireland shirt against Argentina, but still managed to deliver his best international performance in last weekend’s memorable win against New Zealand.

Connacht and the IRFU have decided that surgery is now the best option for Marmion, who will undergo the procedure tomorrow, which will rule him out for the next 12 weeks.

“He was brilliant against New Zealand,” said Connacht coach Andy Friend.

“For Kieran, he suffered that foot and ankle injury in the first 45 seconds of the Ulster match and that has hampered him since then.

“He is a tough man and he managed to get through a few games but the bottom line is that there is an underlying issue there.

‘The collective decision from the IRFU and from Connacht was to look after him and fix it as quickly as possible. Hence the reason to get the surgery done.”

Damian McKenzie with Kieran Marmion Kieran Marmion in action against New Zealand's Damian McKenzie. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Connacht are in South Africa for the next fortnight where they will face Kings this Sunday before they take on Cheetahs the following weekend.

In-form Caolin Blade will likely reclaim the starting nine shirt, while James Mitchell has also travelled with the squad for the tour and will challenge for game time.

Marmion had already been ruled out of those games in South Africa due to international duties, but he will now miss Connacht’s Challenge Cup double header against Perpignan, as well as the Leinster, Ulster and Munster Christmas inter-pros.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

