This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fresh from kicking winner against Offaly, experienced forward named new Westmeath captain

Kieran Martin replaces John Heslin as skipper.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 11:44 AM
53 minutes ago 880 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4464653
Westmeath forward Kieran Martin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Westmeath forward Kieran Martin.
Westmeath forward Kieran Martin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JACK COONEY HAS appointed Kieran Martin as the Westmeath football captain for the coming season.

The Maryland club man is in a rich vein of form, having kicked a stoppage-time winner in the 0-13 to 0-12 Division 3 victory over Offaly last Sunday. He was also on the scoresheet in the recent O’Byrne Cup final win against Dublin.

Martin is a talented forward and bagged 2-3 in Westmeath’s first ever Leinster SFC victory over Meath in the Leinster semi-final four years ago.

He’s been an ever-present in the county side since making his championship debut as a 19-year-old in 2010 against Wicklow.

He replaces John Heslin as skipper for the 2019 season. Marquee forward Heslin is expected to rejoin the Lake County squad at some point before the start of the championship.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Nasri 'didn't know the rules' when committing anti-doping violation
    Nasri 'didn't know the rules' when committing anti-doping violation
    Solskjaer aiming to deliver trophies, not just top four, at Man United
    'The summer it is going to be different' - Emery expecting summer spend at Arsenal
    IRELAND
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie