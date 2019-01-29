Fresh from kicking winner against Offaly, experienced forward named new Westmeath captain

JACK COONEY HAS appointed Kieran Martin as the Westmeath football captain for the coming season.

The Maryland club man is in a rich vein of form, having kicked a stoppage-time winner in the 0-13 to 0-12 Division 3 victory over Offaly last Sunday. He was also on the scoresheet in the recent O’Byrne Cup final win against Dublin.

Martin is a talented forward and bagged 2-3 in Westmeath’s first ever Leinster SFC victory over Meath in the Leinster semi-final four years ago.

He’s been an ever-present in the county side since making his championship debut as a 19-year-old in 2010 against Wicklow.

He replaces John Heslin as skipper for the 2019 season. Marquee forward Heslin is expected to rejoin the Lake County squad at some point before the start of the championship.

