'I kinda had my eyes half-closed kicking that one' - Molloy on glory trail with club and college once again

Kieran Molloy was part of the NUIG side that lost the Sigerson Cup final last year.

KIERAN MOLLOY HAS another busy schedule on the cards this spring, as he chases silverware on the club and college front – just like he did in 2018.

Back in February, Molloy famously completed a mad-cap dash from Corofin’s All-Ireland club semi-final win over Moorefield to feature as a second-half substitute in NUIG’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final defeat to UCD.

Last night, the wing-back kicked what turned out to be the winning score as NUIG edged past Queen’s University by 1-8 to 1-7 in round 2 of the Sigerson Cup.

“I was lucky enough it went over. I kinda had my eyes half-closed kicking that one,” he told Jerome Quinn after the game.

It’s tough to come up here, it’s a long journey and to grind out a win like that. They’re a very tough team to break down. They’re big, physical men, fast.

“The lads showed a lot of character. Two points down, came back and then went three points up – it showed immense character.”

Molloy has an All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Gaoth Dobhair on 16 February, while he remains involved with the Galway panel and started their FBD League clash against Mayo earlier this month.

Fellow Galway native Céin D’Arcy grabbed the all-important goal for NUIG, who now face the Garda College in the third round of the third-level competition.

Elsewhere last night, Tralee IT dished out a 6-20 to 1-9 beating to IT Sligo, while DIT were 4-14 to 2-8 victors against Athlone IT, and Carlow IT enjoyed a 0-18 to 0-12 win over Cork IT.

In yesterday’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup action, UCC enjoyed a 2-21 to 1-13 victory against UCD.

Sigerson Cup round 3 fixtures

Wednesday, 30 January

Garda College v NUIG, 2pm

St Mary’s v Institute of Technology Tralee, 2pm

IT Carlow v University of Limerick, 7pm

UCD v DIT, 9pm

*First teams named have home advantage

