This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I kinda had my eyes half-closed kicking that one' - Molloy on glory trail with club and college once again

Corofin and Galway defender Kieran Molloy kicked the winner for NUIG in the Sigerson Cup last night.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 11:42 AM
1 hour ago 1,250 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4456645
Kieran Molloy was part of the NUIG side that lost the Sigerson Cup final last year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Kieran Molloy was part of the NUIG side that lost the Sigerson Cup final last year.
Kieran Molloy was part of the NUIG side that lost the Sigerson Cup final last year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

KIERAN MOLLOY HAS another busy schedule on the cards this spring, as he chases silverware on the club and college front – just like he did in 2018.

Back in February, Molloy famously completed a mad-cap dash from Corofin’s All-Ireland club semi-final win over Moorefield to feature as a second-half substitute in NUIG’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final defeat to UCD.

Last night, the wing-back kicked what turned out to be the winning score as NUIG edged past Queen’s University by 1-8 to 1-7 in round 2 of the Sigerson Cup.

Source: HE GAA/YouTube

“I was lucky enough it went over. I kinda had my eyes half-closed kicking that one,” he told Jerome Quinn after the game.

It’s tough to come up here, it’s a long journey and to grind out a win like that. They’re a very tough team to break down. They’re big, physical men, fast.

“The lads showed a lot of character. Two points down, came back and then went three points up – it showed immense character.”

Molloy has an All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Gaoth Dobhair on 16 February, while he remains involved with the Galway panel and started their FBD League clash against Mayo earlier this month. 

Fellow Galway native Céin D’Arcy grabbed the all-important goal for NUIG, who now face the Garda College in the third round of the third-level competition. 

Elsewhere last night, Tralee IT dished out a 6-20 to 1-9 beating to IT Sligo, while DIT were 4-14 to 2-8 victors against Athlone IT, and Carlow IT enjoyed a 0-18 to 0-12 win over Cork IT.

In yesterday’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup action, UCC enjoyed a 2-21 to 1-13 victory against UCD.

Sigerson Cup round 3 fixtures

Wednesday, 30 January
Garda College v NUIG, 2pm
St Mary’s v Institute of Technology Tralee, 2pm
IT Carlow v University of Limerick, 7pm
UCD v DIT, 9pm

*First teams named have home advantage

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey charged over alleged Nazi salute
    IRELAND
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    ENGLAND
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    England add experienced Joseph to squad ahead of Ireland clash
    Former England manager apologises to players over racism and bullying claims

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie