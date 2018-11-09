This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Read invites England to 'do what they like' after Eddie Jones' Spice Girls jibe

The England head coach hopes that the cultural challenge doesn’t hold much significance that close to kick-off.

By AFP Friday 9 Nov 2018, 10:00 PM
47 minutes ago 3,618 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4332777
Image: World Rugby/Richard Heathcote/INPHO
Image: World Rugby/Richard Heathcote/INPHO

NEW ZEALAND CAPTAIN Kieran Read says England ‘can do what they like’ in response to the Haka at Twickenham tomorrow (kick-off 3pm, Sky Sports) after Eddie Jones sneered that the Spice Girls could be singing pre-match for all he cared.

The Haka, a Maori challenge, has long formed part of the pre kick-off routine of New Zealand, the reigning world champions.

Previous England-New Zealand clashes at Twickenham have seen home fans attempt to drown out the Haka with a rendition of their adopted anthem of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’.

But Jones, well used to the sight and sound of the Haka in a long career that has also encompassed stints in charge of his native Australia and Japan, insisted it would be the last thing on his mind as kick-off approached.

“At that stage of the game, they could be playing the Spice Girls and I wouldn’t know what’s being played,” Jones said. 

“They’re making a comeback aren’t they, the Spice Girls?,” he added of the girl band, who first achieved chart success in the 1990s.

“Maybe they could sing at that time. It’s got no relevance to me at all,” said Jones ahead of the first England-New Zealand match in four years.

When Jones’ comments were put to Read at New Zealand’s team hotel in London on Friday, he replied: “We do the Haka as a challenge but it is more about us connecting as a team. 

“The opposition can do what they like. It’s part of the history of the game for us as New Zealanders. 

“I certainly get a kick out of it and I’m sure the crowd does as well. Whether they sing or what, it adds to the atmosphere.

“For me it’s a great part of the game,” the number eight added.

Yet for all Jones’ japes, the question of how opposition teams respond to the Haka has long been a thorny issue.

Willie Anderson faces up to Wayne Shelford 1989 Willie Anderson leads his team towards the Haka in 1989. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Back in 1989, Ireland captain Willie Anderson had his players link arms and advance towards the Haka — a stirring sight but one that didn’t stop New Zealand winning 23-6 in Dublin.

Two years later, prior to a World Cup semi-final, Australia great David Campese ignored the Haka completely, preferring to kick a ball behind his own posts.

The Wallabies won, before beating France in the final.

As Lions captain, Brian O’Driscoll tried throwing a blade of grass in the air, symbolising the picking up of the traditional white feather, ahead of the first Test in 2005. Many took that as a lack of respect and, within a minute, O’Driscoll’s tour was over following a controversial ‘spear’ tackle by New Zealand captain Tana Umaga.

France were even fined for their response before an agonising 8-7 loss to New Zealand in the 2011 World Cup final in Auckland. 

Les Bleus were supposed to remain behind the 10-metre line in their own half, but they advanced towards the All Blacks in a ‘v-formation’ led by captain Thierry Dusautoir.

The All Blacks perform the haka Dusautoir leads France in 2011. Source: Dave Lintott

France were subsequently fined £2,500 for a “breach of the tournament cultural ritual protocol”.

England are unlikely to emulate Richard Cockerill, who in 1997 confronted All Black forward Norm Hewitt during a Haka at Old Trafford — a match that England lost 25-8.

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
    Read invites England to 'do what they like' after Eddie Jones' Spice Girls jibe
