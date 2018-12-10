This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 December, 2018
Cork City's top scorer Sadlier departs to join League One side

The 24-year-old has agreed an 18-month deal with Doncaster Rovers.

By Ben Blake Monday 10 Dec 2018, 6:39 PM
1 hour ago 5,082 Views 3 Comments
Sadlier in the Doncaster shirt.
Image: Twitter/drfc_official
Image: Twitter/drfc_official

CORK CITY HAVE lost one of their most talented players as it was announced today that Kieran Sadlier is moving to Doncaster Rovers. 

The former Ireland U21 international was the Leesiders’ top scorer in 2018 — bagging 16 league goals and finding the net in every round of the FAI Cup, including the final defeat to Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium. 

24-year-old Sadlier, who joined City from Sligo Rovers in the summer of 2017 and went on to win the double that year, has agreed an 18-month deal with the League One outfit after expressing his intention to have another crack at English football. 

He has previously been on the books at West Ham and had a spell at Peterborough United before arriving in the League of Ireland. 

Kieran Sadlier During last month's FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It means a lot to have signed, I’ve done well over the past 18 months in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to joining Doncaster,” Sadlier said. 

“[Manager] Grant [McCann] has seen that I’ve been doing well and tracked my progress, we’ve been talking for a while and agreed on a deal.

I like to get on the ball and score goals, I want to play with a smile on my face and work hard for the team.”

Sadlier will join on 1 January to help Rovers push for promotion from the third tier. They currently sit sixth in the table — 12 points off leaders Portsmouth. 

Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin has also been linked with Doncaster recently. 

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

