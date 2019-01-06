Ex-Cork City team-mates Sadlier and Maguire could play against each other in FA Cup today

FORMER TEAM-MATES Kieran Sadlier and Sean Maguire could play against one another in the FA Cup this afternoon less than two years on from winning the SSE Airtricity League together with Cork City.

Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers face off against each other in the third round of the FA Cup today, with both players named on the substitutes bench for the fixture, which kicks off at Deepdale at 2pm.

Sadlier completed a move to Doncaster last month having impressed with City throughout 2018, helping the side to second place and to a fourth consecutive FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium.

The forward scored 23 goals in all competitions last season and scored the winning penalty in the 2017 FAI Cup final – a season where Sadlier and Maguire combined to help John Caulfield’s men to the league title.

Sean Maguire back for Preston, named on the bench. Could come up against former Cork City and West Ham team-mate Kieran Sadlier, who’s among the substitutes for Doncaster. https://t.co/a4tOrWvnVi — Paul Dollery (@PaulDollery) January 6, 2019

Sunday’s game marks Maguire’s return from a recurrent hamstring injury, with the 24-year-old not having featured in a competitive fixture for club or country since briefly coming on as a substitute against Northern Ireland on 15 November in Dublin.

Ireland international Alan Browne also makes his return from injury for Preston today. The Cork midfielder is named amongst the substitutes, with former Shamrock Rovers playmaker and Ireland team-mate Graham Burke starting for the hosts.

