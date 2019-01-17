This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leeds complete signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper

Kiko Casilla has linked up with the Championship promotion hopefuls on a long-term deal.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 11:20 AM
LEEDS UNITED HAVE completed the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid, with the goalkeeper penning a four-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road.

 The club confirmed the news with an official statement on their website, reading “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. The experienced 32-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2023″. 

Casilla becomes Marcelo Bielsa’s first signing of the January transfer window and has been handed the number 33 shirt. The addition will add competition amongst the goalkeeping ranks and he will now fight with Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Huffer for a starting berth at Elland Road.

Casilla arrives at Leeds with the club chasing down a place in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently top the second tier, with the enigmatic Argentine coach a shrewd recruit despite questioning of his methods during the ‘spygate’ scandal.

Casilla has over 300 senior appearances to his name, including one cap for Spain.

He earned international recognition during a productive four-year stint at Espanyol between 2011 and 2015.

Having been a regular in Catalunya, Real Madrid returned him to his roots in a €6 million transfer.

A product of the Blancos’ academy system, Casilla found himself behind Keylor Navas in the pecking order, but has made 43 appearances across the last three-and-a-half years. 

He figured in each of Madrid’s successful Champions League campaigns from 2016 to 2018 and also tasted action in La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs during his time in the Spanish capital.

