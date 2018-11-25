This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kilcummin continue Kerry's strong record in Munster as they're crowned intermediate champions

They beat Fermoy by eight points in Mallow.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,188 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4359223
Brendan Kealy's Kilcummin came out on top.
Brendan Kealy's Kilcummin came out on top.
Brendan Kealy's Kilcummin came out on top.

Kilcummin (Kerry) 1-11

Fermoy (Cork) 1-3

Denis Hurley reports from Mallow

KERRY’S STRONG RECORD in the Munster Club IFC was maintained as Kilcummin finished strongly at Mallow on Sunday afternoon to make it 12 Kingdom victories in the past 13 years.

While they had eight points to spare in the end, it wasn’t until Ian Devane’s goal in injury time that the game was finally put beyond a Fermoy side that will rue first-half wastefulness.

After Noel Duggan had opened the scoring with a Kilcummin free, Fermoy bounced straight back as Tomás Clancy won a mark and found Kieran Morrison, who was fouled for a penalty, which Pádraig de Róiste dispatched.

In a competitive opening, the Cork champions won another spot-kick in the 12th minute as goalkeeper Brendan Kealy fouled Dale Dawson, but this time de Róiste’s kick was just wide and Duggan and Matt Keane drew Kilcummin level.

While Martin Brennan restored the Fermoy lead, too often they found the Kilcummin defence too hard to break down and the Kerry side led at half-time thanks to scores from Duggan, Keane and a marvellous Kevin McCarthy effort.

That lead was stretched further on the resumption as Keane and Seán O’Leary were on target but, after a Ruairí O’Hagan free, Fermoy had a great chance of a levelling goal but William Maher made a super goal-line block to deny de Róiste.

O’Hagan did reduce the gap with another free but Philip Casey, impressive throughout for Kilcummin, gave them breathing space with a fine score and, at the death, Damien O’Leary set up Devane for the clinching goal.

Scorers for Kilcummin: Noel Duggan (one free), Matt Keane 0-3 each, Ian Devane 1-0, Gary O’Leary, Philip Casey, Kieran Murphy, Kevin McCarthy, Seán O’Leary 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fermoy: Pádraig de Róiste 1-0 (penalty), Ruairí O’Hagan 0-2 (frees), Martin Brennan 0-1.

Kilcummin

1. Brendan Kealy

2. Philip Casey
3. Donal Maher
4. Daniel Moynihan

7. Seán O’Leary
6. Chris O’Leary
5. William Maher

9. Kevin Gorman
24. Kieran Murphy

12. Pádraig Nagle
11. Gary O’Leary
8. Shane McSweeney

10. Matt Keane
25. Kevin McCarthy
15. Noel Duggan

Subs

22. Kelvin Teahan for Nagle (half-time)
13. Ian Devan for Duggan (39)
21. Daniel O’Leary for Philip Casey (58)
14. Damien O’Leary for Gary O’Leary (60)
17. John McCarthy for Kevin McCarthy (60)

Fermoy

1. Liam Coleman

2. Pádraig Clancy
3. Jeffrey Daly
4. Ronan Morrison

5. Peter Murphy
6. Darragh O’Carroll
7. Alan Baragry

8. Tomás Clancy
9. Jack Hutchings

10. Martin Brennan
11. Ruairí O’Hagan
12. Dale Dawson

13. Shane Aherne
14. Pádraig de Róiste
15. Kieran Morrison

Subs

19. Eoin Clancy for Ronan Morrison (half-time)
28. Brian O’Sullivan for Baragry (41)
25. Ronan O’Callaghan for Brennan (42)
21. Rory McEvoy for Hutchings (45)
20. Alan O’Connor for Kieran Morrison (51)
18. Daniel O’Flynn for de Róiste (55)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    FOOTBALL
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby
    USA
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    Inis Mór man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie