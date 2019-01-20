This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant 45-yard goal helps secure All-Ireland football final place in Croke Park

Antrim’s Naomh Éanna, Kerry’s Kilcummin and Beaufort and Sligo’s Easkey were all celebrating today.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 5:12 PM
1 hour ago 5,382 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4449930

A BRILLIANT STRIKE to the net from 45 yards by midfielder Joe Maskey helped Antrim club Naomh Éanna book a place in the All-Ireland intermediate club football final today and they will take on Kerry’s Kilcummin in that clash in Croke Park.

Maskey’s score was the highlight of the clash in Navan against Galway’s An Spidéal as they triumphed by 3-9 to 0-11.

Naomh Éanna had already hit the net through Kristian Healy and Ruairi Scott when Maskey netted. Goalkeeper Manus Breathnach lost possession when venturing outfield and Maskey pounced to fire in a long-range shot to the empty goal.

That helped them into a 3-4 to 0-4 advantage and while the Galway champions cut the gap to three by half-time, the Antrim club were able to rely on that scoreboard cushion during the second half before running out seven-point victors.

They will take on Kilcummin in the final on Saturday 9 February after they saw off Kildare’s Two Mile House by 0-11 to 0-10 at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Two Mile House raced into an early 0-3 to 0-0 lead but then Kildare senior Peter Kelly was shown a black card.

Noel Duggan (four), Gary O’Leary and Matt Keane (two apiece) struck points to help the East Kerry club into the lead at the break by 0-8 to 0-6. Two Mile House fought back and drew level twice in the finale but an injury-time free from Philip Casey clinched victory for Kilcummin.

The junior final will be a meeting of Kerry and Sligo clubs in Croke Park on 9 February. Beaufort of Kerry prevailed in Portlaoise by 0-12 to 0-10 against Louth’s Dundalk Young Irelands and Sligo’s Easkey saw off Donegal’s Red Hughs by 1-8 to 0-9.

